Monster Hunter Now v72 patch notes: Avatar display, loadout improvements

The Monster Hunter Now v72 patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest additions and adjustments coming to the game.

The Monster Hunter Now March v72 patch notes are live and Niantic has added several QoF additions ahead of the Vernal Invader update. Headlining the patch are the UI improvements to loadouts, Hunter avatars, and the addition of the Season Pass button.

There are also changes to visual indicators and effects to make the game a lot more readable. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes in the game, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the latest developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now v72 patch notes are now live.

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now v72 update, which can be found in the list outlined below:

The art visuals on the loading screen have been updated to reflect the imagery of the major spring update, “The Vernal Invader.”

The UI for Loadouts has been improved. Loadouts are now displayed in a list format. You can now rename Loadouts. Tap the icon on the right side of each Loadout to enter a new name. Shortcut functionality has been added. Tap and Hold on Equipment icons on the Main Screen or on the Hunt Preparation Menu to open the Loadouts list.

Avatars of other hunters are now displayed in the lobby for group hunts.

When you suffer a status ailment during a hunt, descriptive messages are now displayed. Note that these messages are only visible to you and not to other hunters.

Additional visual effects have been added on the Hunt Report when rewards are doubled.

Some content names have been changed in preparation for the major update: Previous: Main Story Updated: Pre-Season Story Previous: 2024 Weapon Ticket Updated: Beginner Weapon Ticket

The Season Pass button has been added to the Main Screen in preparation for the major update. The Season Pass will be released on March 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Japan time.

Fixed Issues

Value of Sleep Element is not correctly displayed in Status.

Future plans

On March 14, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, the spring major update titled “The Vernal Invader” is scheduled to be released. Please note that restarting the app may be necessary to play the updated content.

Other

(Hunters in GMT+1 to +14) To receive Season Tier Points for the March 14th Daily Quest, you must receive the rewards after restarting the app after 0:00 AM UTC on March 14th. If you claim your reward before 0:00 AM UTC or do not restart the app, you will not receive Season Tier Points for completing the March 14th Daily Quest.

Season Tier Points are a new type of point required to level up your Season Pass, which will be implemented in the March 14th update. After the update, Season Tier Points will be added to the rewards for various quests.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Now’s v72 update. Make sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page and guides below.

