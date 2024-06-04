Monster Hunter Now patch notes June 4: Friend referral & group hunt changes

Monster Hunter Now June 4 patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest adjustments.

The Monster Hunter Now June 4 patch is here, which means Hunters can see all the latest fixes and adjustments. This patch has brought updates to the Friend referral feature and outlined future changes to group hunt requirements.

So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the game’s changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the latest developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now June 4 patch notes have made some significant changes to Friend Referrals.

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now June 4 update and subsequent server information. We have included all the changes below:

Article continues after ad

Friend referral

The conditions to receive gifts and the content of the gift for referrers (The hunters who provide referral codes) have been updated.

Before the change: When the new user who received the referral code reaches Hunter Rank 11.

When the new user who received the referral code reaches Hunter Rank 11. After the change: When the new user who received the referral code reaches Hunter Rank 20.

Before the change: Gifts for referrers

Paintball x3

Potion x5

Zenny x300

After the change: Gifts for referrers

Paintball x3

Zenny x1000

Notes:

There will be no change in the gifts that referees (The new hunters who start playing using a referral code) will receive.

Gifts will be determined when the new user who has used a referral code reaches Hunter Rank 20. Even if a user started playing before the changes were implemented, if they reach Hunter Rank 20 after the changes, the referrer will receive the updated gifts.

Future Plans

In an effort to enhance the group hunting experience, we plan to implement the following measures before the Season 2 launch:

Minimum Hunter Rank requirements to join hunts for large monsters 8-star and above:

Hunting 8-star Large Monsters: HR 50 or above

Hunting 9-star Large Monsters: HR 100 or above

Hunting 10-star Large Monsters: HR 150 or above

If these requirements are not met:

You will not receive “Join hunt!” notifications for the relevant monsters.

You will not be able to start hunting in Hunt-a-thons.

Please Note:

Article continues after ad

Hunter Rank requirements for participation may be revised before implementation. Please refer to the release notes at the time of the change for updated HR requirements.

During Hunt-a-thons, there may be instances where hunters cannot continue the hunt. For example, if the first monster in a Hunt-a-thon is 7-star and the second is 8-star, hunters with HR 50 will not be able to start hunting from the second monster onwards.

Article continues after ad

If you don’t meet the participation requirements and are ineligible to join all of the hunts at a certain Hunt-a-thon point, a warning will be displayed.

Participation requirements do not apply to hunts via QR codes from the Paintball List, or hunting in parties.

Notes from the development team

Niantic has decided to set the above Hunter Ranks as the participation requirement for hunting 8-star or above large monsters this time. This decision was made considering the need for adequately upgraded and overgraded equipment, as indicated by the recommended grades for facing monsters of a certain strength. This is to reduce the risk of beginners inadvertently joining hunts that are too difficult for them, leading to unsuccessful hunts or one-sided defeats.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While these requirements may be subject to change based on your feedback and actual hunting data in the future, the intention is to encourage hunters of all levels, from beginners to advanced, to participate in group hunts casually and enjoyably. Therefore, we have chosen not to impose overly strict restrictions and have set the participation conditions to allow a broader range of hunters to match and hunt together.

Hopefully, all these changes will make hunting Coral Pukei-Pukei in the Season 1 Climax event much easier.