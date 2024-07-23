Monster Hunter Now v80 update buffs Dual Blades and Sword & Shield: Full patch notes

The Monster Hunter Now v80 update is live, bringing with it some game-changing buffs to Dual Blades and Sword & Shield weapon classes.

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now v80 update, which aims to give Dual Blades and Sword & shield some extra damage. It’s hoped that these buffs will help improve both weapons, particularly when it comes to landing attacks.

There are also some adjustments to the game’s Driftsmelting feature and Guild Card changes. So, if you want to find out all the latest changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have you covered.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now v80 update and subsequent server information. We have included all the changes below:

Balance adjustments have been made to the Sword & Shield and Dual Blades weapons. Sword & Shield: Damage increase for several attacks. Adjustments made so that attacks are easier to land on monsters. Invulnerability granted while falling in the air during a Charged Slash Combo. Sliding activation position adjusted. Various other minor adjustments have been made. Dual Blades: Damage increase for attacks during Demon Mode. Adjustments made so that attacks are easier to land on monsters. Invulnerability while performing Demon Flurry Rush (flick while in Demon Mode) extended. Stamina gauge will now be slightly replenished when performing a well-timed evade while not in Demon Mode. Stamina gauge will now be fully replenished after using a recovery item to recover after fainting. Various other minor adjustments have been made.

You can now check details during driftsmelting. By tapping the driftsmelting tank on the driftsmelting screen, you can view the equipment and driftstone currently being driftsmelted.

A red badge will appear on the Guild Card button when new backgrounds/poses are acquired. New backgrounds/poses will be marked with “New”. This may cause previously acquired items to temporarily display “New” once after the update.

Changes to the offloading materials. When the number field value is zero (0), tapping the minus button (-) will no longer automatically set it to the current quantity of that material. When the number field displays the current quantity of the material, tapping the plus button (+) will no longer automatically set it to zero. These changes are to prevent accidental offloading of materials. To offload a large number of materials, please tap the number field to directly enter the quantity.

Reduced processing load of loading friends’ avatars.

Fixed Issues

Incorrect color for layered equipment “Jack-o’-Head”

Skill “Bubbly Dance”: Improper message display timing

Lance: Bubbly Dance skill effect not activating during certain evade actions

[IMPORTANT] Android Support Starting with the next version update (expected at the beginning of next month), Monster Hunter Now for Android will no longer support Android OS version 7 and prior. We recommend that Android 7 users update their OS to version 8 in order to continue playing.

For further information on how to update your OS version, see here.



The buffs to Dual Blades and Sword & Shield should make using these weapons more satisfying