MLB The Show 21 5th Inning Program: Release date, Diamonds, cards, rewards, more

MLB The Show’s 5th Inning Program is going to add a ton of content for players to grind for once again, and coming off previous Inning Programs, we are amped to see what’s in store.

MLB The Show Diamond Dynasty offers some of the best ways for players to earn free cards to improve their lineup and rotation, and they’ve continued to implement innovative ways such as Team Affinity and player programs.

The monthly Inning Program is the premier way for players to earn stellar rewards for simply playing the game, as San Diego Studios seems to one-up each Inning Program with even better cards each month.

The 5th Inning Program is going to offer players a chance to earn some sweet players, and we’re going to walk you through everything we know!

5th Inning Program release date

San Diego Studios has now announced that the 5th Inning Program is going to launch on July 30, and going off previous Inning Programs, we can expect this event to last until the end of August.

This gives players a decent amount of time to earn their Boss Card pack, but if you’re aiming to unlock the later packs such as the Kitchen Sink ones, then you may need to grind the game a bit more.

Rewards: cards, packs, Stubs, more

Within the Inning Program, players can earn a wide array of rewards and packs each time. As well, they tend to throw in some uniforms, and Road to The Show equipment for players to choose from.

Below is what we can expect the 5th Inning Program to include when it fully releases.

Ballin’ Is A Habit packs

Regular packs

Headliner packs

5th Inning Boss pack

Kitchen Sink pack

Equipment

Uniforms

Stubs

We’ll have to wait and see how all-out San Diego Studios goes with the incoming Inning Program!

Leaks, news, more

Before the new Inning Program releases, we’ll be sure to update this page as more news surrounding the event comes to light. For now, we’ll have to wait and see what San Diego Studios has up their sleeves this time around.