MLB The Show 21 Diamond Dynasty: Best cards to invest in before the next roster update

These players could net you some extra stubs if San Diego Studios decides to reward their hard play over recent weeks, and investing in their cards is a great way to use the community market!

MLB The Show offers one of the best ultimate team game modes in Diamond Dynasty, as the mode has been elevated in recent years, and San Diego Studios has done a fantastic job at maintaining the game with regular events.

Similar to how Madden Ultimate Team and FIFA Ultimate Team function, the mode bolsters a community market where players are able to sell and buy cards to hone their roster. However, one of the best uses of the market is investing in cards before the weekly roster updates.

Collecting an ample amount of cards before the roster update could yield incredible results as if the players are upgraded in ratings they can be worth a lot of stubs.

We are going to run over the cards we think you should invest in before the next roster update, and we will update this page as the season progresses.

When is the next MLB The Show 21 roster update?

San Diego Studios has been on the same trajectory since the game was released back in April 2021, as they have been updating the game’s rosters every Wednesday, and we don’t see them breaking this mold moving ahead.

So, this is when we can expect a flurry of players to see their ratings adjusted, but The Show has always been hesitant to drastically alter a player’s rating. Meaning, we won’t see a player jump or drop 4-5 rating points, instead, it is usually slight changes of 1-2.

Best cards to invest in before July 15/22 roster update

It’s always a good opportunity to try and secure some extra stubs before a new roster update comes out, as some players have been dominating the majors and they’ll be rewarded with a fresh rating within The Show.

We’re going to run over some cards who we think could jump in ratings in the next roster update down below!

Freddy Peralta – Milwaukee Brewers – SP – Current rating: 84 OVR

It’s actually hard to believe that Freddy Peralta has not gone Diamond within The Show this year, and it seems it’s only a matter of time before he makes that final jump to an 85 OVR.

Heading into the All-Star break, Peralta bolsters the following stats.

7-3 record

2.39 ERA

98 IP

135 SO

0.898 WHIP

3.24 FIP

12.04 SO/9

1 CG

Peralta was also recently named to the MLB All-Star Game as a replacement, and his card is only going for around 3200 stubs on the market right now. This appears to be the safest bet to invest in right now as if he does go Diamond, his quick sell will automatically be 5000 stubs.

George Springer – Toronto Blue Jays – CF – Current rating: 84 OVR

The former Houston Astro has had a turbulent 2021, as he was sidelined for a large portion of the first half of the season, but has since come back to play.

Now, Springer’s card has dipped in price, and if he does pick up the play we are used to from him, he could easily go back to Diamond soon.

Taijuan Walker – New York Mets – SP – Current rating: 77 OVR

Although Walker saw a dip in his rating during the July 9 update, he’s also a fresh face on the MLB All-Star Game roster, as the Mets pitcher has sensational this year alongside Jacob DeGrom.

Featuring a 2.50 ERA, with WHIP barely above one, it’s a real shame his card is not Gold yet. But, if Walker continues to make strides once the All-Star Game is done and dusted with, there’s no doubt his game will be recognized within The Show.