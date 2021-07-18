MLB The Show 21 battle royale: All rewards, new cards, Kenley Jansen, more

Becoming flawless in MLB The Show’s battle royale is one of the most daunting tasks within Diamond Dynasty. But, if you’re able to pull off this feat, they’ve announced some stellar cards for your troubles.

Snagging the best cards within MLB The Show 21 is the ideal way to improve your team so that you can have a fighting chance against some of the best players within Diamond Dynasty.

With a flurry of new cards being added every week by San Diego Studios, some of the most powerful cards lie within the rewards program for their battle royale game mode. Players worldwide will have the chance to earn these rewards, if they managed to go a perfect 12-0.

We’re going to walk through all of the cards that you’ll have the chance to earn this season, and which one you should choose!

Battle Royale rewards

Battle Royale is one of the game modes within MLB The Show’s Diamond Dynasty portion, where players draft an entirely unique team based around a pool of available cards. Then, you’ll have to play online matches against players worldwide with these squads, to see who is the better player.

This game mode is a great way to test out cards you don’t have already, to see if they could be viable for your roster. However, there’re also some fantastic rewards for players if they are able to grind through the gauntlet of battle royale.

As, for players going a flawless 12-0, they’ll be rewarded with a choice pack of players who are usually in the high 90’s and worth an ample amount of stubs within the community market.

Let’s take a closer look at all of the new battle royale flawless reward cards that you’ll have the chance to earn.

Kenley Jansen – 99 OVR – CP

The first card that has been revealed is the 99 OVR milestone Kenley Jansen card, honoring the moment he recorded his 300th save. This card will be devastating to face, as Jansen’s primary pitch is the Cutter, a Fastball with side-to-side movement that’ll have your opponent’s knees buckling.

🔥New Battle Royale (BR) Rewards🔥

Tuesday’s update brings two new rewards for the BR Flawless 12-0:

🔥99 Milestone Kenley Jansen

🔥99 Awards ?????? ?????

& one new 💎reward in the BR Program at 90 points:

🔥Awards ?????? ?????#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/Al4r5Q6fjh — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) July 18, 2021

Besides this card, San Diego Studios has confirmed that they’ll be showcasing the remaining cards in the coming days. So stay tuned for when these get released!