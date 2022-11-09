Do you get to use Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok?

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Since the epic teaser at the tail end of God of War (2018), we’ve known Thor will be a huge factor in the game’s sequel, Ragnarok. But do players ever get the chance to wield his mighty hammer Mjölnir for themselves? Here’s what you need to know.

Given what transpired with Kratos and Atreus in the previous release, Ragnarok has been looming overhead. With Thor arriving on their doorstep in a post-credits tease four years ago, it’s now time to see where the story goes next.

From that very first frame, we saw Mjölnir at Thor’s hip, as the God of Thunder ventures everywhere with his most reliable tool of destruction. And while trailers that preceded the sequel teased a clash between Mjölnir and Kratos’ Leviathan Axe, many have been left wondering if the god of war gets to wield the might hammer himself. Below we’ll break down the answer to that very mystery.

SPOILER WARNING

From this point on we’ll be entering spoiler territory and discussing many of the biggest surprises throughout God of War Ragnarok. We highly recommend you experience the story for yourself before reading any further, as many twists and turns are best discovered in your own playthrough. But if you’re still here, continue down the page at your own risk.

Do you get to use Mjölnir in God of War Ragnarok?

Unfortunately for fans looking to pick up the iconic hammer, neither Kratos nor Atreus can wield the mighty Mjölnir in God of War Ragnarok.

While the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos both return, the only new weapon in your arsenal is the Draupnir Spear which is acquired in the second half of the main storyline.

At no point in Ragnarok can you use Mjölnir to your own advantage, as the weapon stays firmly beside Thor until the very end of the game.

Sony The Draupnir Spear is the only new weapon Kratos gets to wield in God of War Ragnarok.

What happens to Thor in God of War Ragnarok?

In the closing moments of the main narrative, Thor meets his demise at the hands of Odin in a moment of epiphany. Despite finally turning the corner and relenting against his oppressor, Thor is brutally slain by his own father.

As a result, Mjölnir is left without a true owner as Kratos neglects to collect the weapon from his fallen rival. Without Thor no longer in control, what then becomes of Mjölnir? While the main story itself doesn’t quite make things clear, a subtle moment in Alfheim reveals the fate of the weapon.

Who picks up Mjölnir at the end of God of War Ragnarok?

With the main path now behind Kratos and Ragnarok’s devastation a thing of the past, Mjölnir quickly finds a new owner. A brief moment in the open world spotlights as much, as Kratos and Freya witness Thor’s daughter Thrud picking up the mighty hammer and flying off into the distance.

While we never see her in action with the weapon, from that point forward, it’s assumed Thrud carries her father’s honor into battle, toppling any opposition with Mjölnir in hand.