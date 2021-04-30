Miitopia goes viral as players create everything from the Mona Lisa to Midna - Dexerto

Nintendo’s Miitopia demo has only been out for a few days, but that hasn’t stopped players from creating some truly amazing works of art. Here’s a look at some of the best.

As the name suggests, Miitopia is a game about creating Mii’s – virtual avatars that can be used in Nintendo’s comical, fantasy adventure game. The game’s current enables players from around the world to showcase their creations with one another and the results have been amazing. From detailed portrayals of iconic works of art to hilarious reimaginings of classic Nintendo characters, it seems no one is safe in the weird and wacky worlda.

The character creation tool is incredibly robust, and features all kinds of cosmetics to ensure your Mii characters truly shine. Many fans have taken to various social media platforms to share their virtual masterpieces, so we’ve taken a look at 10 of the very best Miitopia creations.

Mona Miisa

The Mona Lisa is one of the most iconic works of art ever created. In fact, Leonardo da Vinci’s archetypal masterpiece continues to stun people to this day. @Nakios_ has certainly set the bar high with their depiction of this world-renowned painting.

Everything from her fixed gaze to the woman’s subtle smile has been faithfully recaptured, bringing this classic Italian Renaissance painting to life in a whole new way.

Wonderful Wooper

While @SuspendedSpirit’s recreation of a popular internet meme may not be as iconic as the Mona Lisa, but it does showcase just how robust Miitopia’s character creator can be.

The user has managed to recreate Wooper’s sprite perfectly using the game’s makeup options, while the game’s original font has also been recreated. It’s clear that “This” particular creation is worthy of praise.

Mii Shrek is pure nightmare fuel

To say that the internet loves Shrek would be an understatement. This onion-eating ogre is constantly depicted in various memes and viral videos, so it was only a matter of time before he entered the world of Miitopia.

Twitter user @Karjaj2 has created Shrek in all his green glory, forcing us to question whether Miitopia should really give fans the freedom to create whatever they want. After all, who needs sleep anyway?

Mii-Bucks

Why pay for Fortnite Vbucks, when you can just create your own? Well, that’s exactly what @The_Lucbomber has done. While you won’t be able to get the Batman Zero skin in Fortnite Season 6 with this $19 V-Bucks card, it does show how ridiculous Miitopia’s creations can be.

The return of Miiverse

When Nintendo pulled the plug on the Miiverse, many fans were rightfully very upset. After all, the social network for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS has yet to be replaced on the Switch.

However, this hasn’t stopped @jinaxxo from letting the Miiverse live on through Miitopia. The Miiverse logo certainly has us missing the wholesome and absurd nature of Nintendo’s defunct social media network.

Miicraft Steve

The blocky world of Minecraft continues to be as popular as it has ever been. With the release of Minecraft Steve on Super Smash Bros, it makes sense that this blocky character would make their way over to Miitopia. @ruddydud has recreated the pixelated look of Steve and even altered his face to give him the classic square look.

Miidna

Twilight Princess is one of the most divisive Legend of Zelda games in the long-standing series, but one thing that isn’t up for debate is just how good @TwiIi_Princess Midna looks. Everything from Midna’s ancient crown to her mischievous smile has been carefully constructed.

There you have it, seven of the best Miitopia creations players have made in the demo. Be sure to stay tuned to Dexerto for more Miitopia news and updates.