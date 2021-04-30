How to recover stolen Activision account: Warzone devs offer security tips - Dexerto

Treyarch have responded to player complaints about having their Activision accounts stolen and being unable to recover them, offering up a few solutions.

Losing an account to a troll or a hacker is a tale as old as time in gaming. There have been plenty of scams for different games, and they always end up in tears.

In terms of Call of Duty, things have gotten better with the implementation of two-factor authentication, but it’s still pretty common to see a player lose their account for one reason or another.

Many victims have complained that once they lose an account, it can be difficult to get it back, and have criticized Activision, Treyarch, and Raven for not really helping them out. However, there are steps you can take.

How to get stolen Activision account back

Another round of complaints about Activision’s lack of support hit social media and Reddit on April 29, prompting Josh Torres, aka FoxhoundFPS, to step in and give players some guidance.

He suggested a few typical solutions; strong, unique passwords and having all players utilize the two-factor authentication available to them to prevent some of the issues. However, if you’ve already lost your account, you have to hit up Activision.

The devs have an Account Recovery Request and Support Portal to hit up in order to try and get the account back where you’ll be prompted to make a new account.

Go to Activision’s Support Portal, here Head to Activison’s Account Recovery Request, here Follow the steps Log a request to get your account back Then it’s a waiting game

Plenty of players have had success following the steps and got their account back, but it depends on what’s happened. A hacker or scammer could easily strip the account bare and prevent the recovery.

As the devs note, using two-factor authentication is a big help, and they’ve pushed players to use it to prevent these types of things from happening.

So, even if you haven’t lost your account, it’s always good to brush up and make sure everything is as secure as it can be.