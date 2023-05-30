Is Hideo Kojima involved with Metal Gear Solid 3 remake?

While Hideo Kojima was the mastermind behind the Metal Gear series, is he involved in the upcoming remake?

Kojima wrote and designed the 1987’s Metal Gear before the game’s popularity spawned a franchise. Since then, the video game designer split from Konami to form his independent studio – Kojima Productions. Death Stranding marked Kojima’s first title after leaving Konami.

Considering Konami’s strained relationship with Kojima, many Metal Gear fans questioned his involvement in the Snake Eater remake.

Konami has now revealed whether Kojima and artist Yoji Shinkawa will work on the upcoming title.

Kojima’s involvement in the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake

Konami

In an interview with IGN, a Konami spokesperson addressed Kojima and Shinkawa’s role in the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

“They are not involved,” the representative said. “However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world.”

The Konami spokesperson also revealed why the studio chose Snake Eater to remake.

“We chose Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater because it depicts the birth of BIG BOSS (Naked Snake), which is the starting point of the Metal Gear series,” a Konami spokesperson said. “Another reason is that many fans have been requesting a remake of this game for a long time.”

At the time of writing, Konami has not confirmed a release window for the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. However, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 comes out in Fall 2023.

