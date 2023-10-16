MatPat sparks controversy after calling out ‘hateful’ FNAF community

Five Night’s At Freddy’s leading online theorist MatPat has spoken out against the community for being “hateful” and negative towards content creators of their kind and is calling on those who love the games to be more united going forward.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s franchise is a beloved video game series that has one of the most dedicated fan bases around. While the games themselves are simple in nature, the extensive lore surrounding the animatronics has spawned multiple theory YouTube channels, books, and more. There’s even a full-fledged movie just around the corner.

However, the lack of concrete information about some aspects of the game’s lore does unfortunately divide the FNAF community. This division has seemingly to negativity online against some theorists.

In a recent video from The Game Theorists, MatPat sat down on the brown coach to express his frustrations and respond to the criticism that he and fellow FNAF theorists have been receiving lately. In the video, MatPat claims that the FNAF community has become “hateful” and that he is not the only one receiving this type of criticism.

“I seem to be in good company. A lot of FNAF theorists are receiving the same sort of constructive criticism online.”

However, MatPat ultimately expressed that the community needs to remember that they all have a mutual love for the franchise and that they need to come together rather than spread hate and negativity online.

“In the end, here’s the important thing to remember. We’re all on the same team. We’re all working towards the same goal.

“We are all trying to solve this franchise together as completely as possible, using the most satisfying evidence-based answers we can. Because we all love this franchise. We all love a good mystery and we all want the answers.”

For all the latest Five Nights At Freddy’s content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.