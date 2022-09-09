Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield Season Pass rewards, Nick Fury card, more

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield is now in effect for the month of September as Nick Fury enters the fight. From a look at exclusive Season Pass rewards on offer to a breakdown of limited-time missions, here’s all there is to know.

Following close behind the Heroes For Hire in Season 3, Marvel Snap’s newest update brings S.W.O.R.D. and S.H.I.E.L.D. to the forefront. Leading the charge is none other than Nick Fury who arrives with his own unique card in the latest Season Pass.

As always, accompanying the newest character is the usual mix of rewards and challenges players have come to expect.

So if you’re looking to brush up on everything in Marvel Snap Season 4, we’ve got you covered here with all there is to know.

CONTENTS

Marvel Snap’s fourth seasonal update went live on Tuesday, September 6 and as usual, it’s set to run for a full month. Based on the current Sword and Shield Season Pass end date, we can safely assume this season ends on Tuesday, October 4.

Season 5 will more than likely roll over immediately once this season comes to a close, delivering more fresh content right away no different from every season prior.

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield price

Continuing with the same model as before, players have three options when it comes to engaging with the Sword and Shield Season Pass. Up first is the most obvious option, not spending a dime and simply claiming free rewards as they come.

However, if you prefer to unlock every single reward along the way, you’ll need to make an investment. On one hand is the Premium Season Pass option for $9.99 which grants access to premium Tiers as you reach them. On the other is the Premium+ bundle for $14.99 that instantly unlocks the first 10 Tiers.

New Marvel Snap Season 4 card: Nick Fury

Brand new in Season 4 is Marvel icon Nick Fury. As a 5 Cost 7 Power card, Fury comes equipped with a powerful On Reveal effect. Upon playing him, three random 6 Cost cards will be added to your hand.

Not only does this serve as a strong turn-five play with decent stats on the board, but the three random 6 Cost cards could give you the right hand for a devastating final turn. Moreover, Fury can also remove the need for any 6 Costs in your own deck, freeing up space for more early-game mayhem.

Nick Fury is available right away in the premium Season Pass, along with an additional art variant at Tier 50.

Marvel / Second Dinner Nick Fury headlines the Season 4 update in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield Season Pass Missions

As always, with the launch of Season 4 comes all-new limited-time Missions to help you advance through the Season Pass. Most are fairly straightforward and should be no hassle, but some may require you to build specific decks and play in a certain way.

Below is a full look at every Mission in Marvel Snap’s Sword and Shield season thus far.

Chapter Mission Reward Chapter 1 (Get These Skrulls Off My Plane!) Complete all 7 Chapter 1 Missions 2500 XP Win Matches (15 total) 1000 XP Play 6 Cost Cards (10 total) 900 XP Make your opponent Retreat (once) 1300 XP Play 5 Cost Cards (10 total) 650 XP Upgrade a Card (12 total) 950 XP Win a Location with 10 or less Power (10 times total) 800 XP TBA TBA TBA

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield Season Pass Rewards

The usual assortment of Card Backs, art variants, Avatars, along with Gold and Credits are all featured throughout this month’s stream of rewards. Below is a full rundown of all 50 tiers in the Sword and Shield Season Pass.

Tier Reward Tier 1 Nick Fury (New Card) Tier 2 100 Credits Tier 3 15 Nick Fury Boosters Tier 4 100 Gold Tier 5 200 Credits Tier 6 15 Nick Fury Boosters Tier 7 15 Boosters Tier 8 Card Art Variant Tier 9 15 Nick Fury Boosters Tier 10 100 Credits Tier 11 100 Gold Tier 12 New Avatar (Agent 13) Tier 13 200 Credits Tier 14 Agent 13 (Card Art Variant) Tier 15 100 Gold Tier 16 15 Boosters Tier 17 100 Credits Tier 18 20 Agent 13 Boosters Tier 19 100 Gold Tier 20 200 Credits Tier 21 Card Art Variant Tier 22 15 Boosters Tier 23 20 Agent 13 Boosters Tier 24 15 Boosters Tier 25 200 Credits Tier 26 20 Agent 13 Boosters Tier 27 100 Credits Tier 28 100 Credits Tier 29 100 Gold Tier 30 New Avatar (Iron Man) Tier 31 200 Credits Tier 32 20 Iron Man Boosters Tier 33 100 Gold Tier 34 20 Iron Man Boosters Tier 35 200 Credits Tier 36 100 Credits Tier 37 100 Gold Tier 38 20 Iron Man Boosters Tier 39 15 Boosters Tier 40 Iron Man (Card Art Variant) Tier 41 200 Credits Tier 42 15 Boosters Tier 43 100 Credits Tier 44 20 Nick Fury Boosters Tier 45 500 Credits Tier 46 New Avatar (Nick Fury) Tier 47 Card Art Variant Tier 48 Card Art Variant Tier 49 500 Gold Tier 50 Card Art Variant (Nick Fury) Tier 51 Season Cache Tier 52 Season Cache Tier 53 Season Cache Tier 54 Season Cache Tier 55 Season Cache

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here with any new changes throughout the month as Season 4 progresses.