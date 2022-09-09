GamingGaming

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield Season Pass rewards, Nick Fury card, more

Brad Norton
Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap Season 4 cover artMarvel / Second Dinner

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield is now in effect for the month of September as Nick Fury enters the fight. From a look at exclusive Season Pass rewards on offer to a breakdown of limited-time missions, here’s all there is to know.

Following close behind the Heroes For Hire in Season 3, Marvel Snap’s newest update brings S.W.O.R.D. and S.H.I.E.L.D. to the forefront. Leading the charge is none other than Nick Fury who arrives with his own unique card in the latest Season Pass.

As always, accompanying the newest character is the usual mix of rewards and challenges players have come to expect.

So if you’re looking to brush up on everything in Marvel Snap Season 4, we’ve got you covered here with all there is to know.

CONTENTS

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield dates

Marvel Snap’s fourth seasonal update went live on Tuesday, September 6 and as usual, it’s set to run for a full month. Based on the current Sword and Shield Season Pass end date, we can safely assume this season ends on Tuesday, October 4.

Season 5 will more than likely roll over immediately once this season comes to a close, delivering more fresh content right away no different from every season prior.

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield price

Continuing with the same model as before, players have three options when it comes to engaging with the Sword and Shield Season Pass. Up first is the most obvious option, not spending a dime and simply claiming free rewards as they come.

However, if you prefer to unlock every single reward along the way, you’ll need to make an investment. On one hand is the Premium Season Pass option for $9.99 which grants access to premium Tiers as you reach them. On the other is the Premium+ bundle for $14.99 that instantly unlocks the first 10 Tiers.

New Marvel Snap Season 4 card: Nick Fury

Brand new in Season 4 is Marvel icon Nick Fury. As a 5 Cost 7 Power card, Fury comes equipped with a powerful On Reveal effect. Upon playing him, three random 6 Cost cards will be added to your hand.

Not only does this serve as a strong turn-five play with decent stats on the board, but the three random 6 Cost cards could give you the right hand for a devastating final turn. Moreover, Fury can also remove the need for any 6 Costs in your own deck, freeing up space for more early-game mayhem.

Nick Fury is available right away in the premium Season Pass, along with an additional art variant at Tier 50.

Marvel Snap Season 4 rewardsMarvel / Second Dinner
Nick Fury headlines the Season 4 update in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield Season Pass Missions

As always, with the launch of Season 4 comes all-new limited-time Missions to help you advance through the Season Pass. Most are fairly straightforward and should be no hassle, but some may require you to build specific decks and play in a certain way.

Below is a full look at every Mission in Marvel Snap’s Sword and Shield season thus far.

Chapter Mission Reward
Chapter 1 (Get These Skrulls Off My Plane!) Complete all 7 Chapter 1 Missions 2500 XP
Win Matches (15 total) 1000 XP
Play 6 Cost Cards (10 total) 900 XP
Make your opponent Retreat (once) 1300 XP
Play 5 Cost Cards (10 total) 650 XP
Upgrade a Card (12 total) 950 XP
Win a Location with 10 or less Power (10 times total) 800 XP
TBA TBA TBA

Marvel Snap Season 4: Sword and Shield Season Pass Rewards

The usual assortment of Card Backs, art variants, Avatars, along with Gold and Credits are all featured throughout this month’s stream of rewards. Below is a full rundown of all 50 tiers in the Sword and Shield Season Pass.

TierReward
Tier 1Nick Fury (New Card)
Tier 2100 Credits
Tier 315 Nick Fury Boosters
Tier 4100 Gold
Tier 5200 Credits
Tier 615 Nick Fury Boosters
Tier 715 Boosters
Tier 8Card Art Variant
Tier 915 Nick Fury Boosters
Tier 10100 Credits
Tier 11100 Gold
Tier 12New Avatar (Agent 13)
Tier 13200 Credits
Tier 14Agent 13 (Card Art Variant)
Tier 15100 Gold
Tier 1615 Boosters
Tier 17100 Credits
Tier 1820 Agent 13 Boosters
Tier 19100 Gold
Tier 20200 Credits
Tier 21Card Art Variant
Tier 2215 Boosters
Tier 2320 Agent 13 Boosters
Tier 2415 Boosters
Tier 25200 Credits
Tier 2620 Agent 13 Boosters
Tier 27100 Credits
Tier 28100 Credits
Tier 29100 Gold
Tier 30New Avatar (Iron Man)
Tier 31200 Credits
Tier 3220 Iron Man Boosters
Tier 33100 Gold
Tier 3420 Iron Man Boosters
Tier 35200 Credits
Tier 36100 Credits
Tier 37100 Gold
Tier 3820 Iron Man Boosters
Tier 3915 Boosters
Tier 40Iron Man (Card Art Variant)
Tier 41200 Credits
Tier 4215 Boosters
Tier 43100 Credits
Tier 4420 Nick Fury Boosters
Tier 45500 Credits
Tier 46New Avatar (Nick Fury)
Tier 47Card Art Variant
Tier 48Card Art Variant
Tier 49500 Gold
Tier 50Card Art Variant (Nick Fury)
Tier 51Season Cache
Tier 52Season Cache
Tier 53Season Cache
Tier 54Season Cache
Tier 55Season Cache

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here with any new changes throughout the month as Season 4 progresses.

