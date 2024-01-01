Luke Skywalker Funko Pop! 50% off for Star Wars Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary

Score the coveted Luke Skywalker Funko 50% off this New Year sale on Boxlunch; perfect addition for Star Wars collectors.

Star Wars mega-fans assemble! Funko Pop! Star Wars Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker Vinyl Bobble-Head is on a massive 50% off. This figure depicts Luke as he embarks on a mission to rescue his friends from Jabba the Hutt’s nefarious clutches.

One glimpse at the figure’s impressive detailing and fans are instantly transported back to the early 80s when Return of the Jedi first hit theaters. Funko perfectly captured Luke’s determined yet calm demeanor, complete with his iconic black Jedi outfit.

The bobblehead feature on the figure’s head adds a touch of personality as Luke springs into action.

This Luke Skywalker collectible makes the perfect centerpiece for any Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary celebration. Star Wars fans can stage scenes with other Funko Pop figures to recreate some of the most epic moments from this seminal chapter in the epic saga.

Save 50% on Luke Skywalker Funko Pop!

At just four and a half inches tall, this vinyl figure won’t take up too much room on crowded collector shelves. Fans are excited to display this “mini Jedi warrior” alongside their other Star Wars Funko figures.

With high demand expected, Star Wars devotees would be wise to secure this Luke Skywalker collectible quickly. Don’t miss the chance to honor Return of the Jedi’s legacy and add a highly coveted figure to your collection.

