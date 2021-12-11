Everything we know about The Lord of the Rings Gollum

Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon’s take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe will put players in the shoes of Gollum, the corrupted, ring-chasing Hobbit of the Third Age. From the release date and story trailer to the full list of platforms it will be on, this is everything we know about the game so far.

The Lord of The Rings: Gollum looks to explore the twisted tale of Smeagol, a hobbit whose lust for the One Ring takes him on a long and tiresome journey, changing him into a whole new creature.

Set well before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, this stealth adventure will take players on a true tour of the realm. From the misty Elven forests of Mirkwood, to the underbelly of Sauron’s personal fortress Barad-dûr, Gollum will be venturing well beyond the usual locales of Middle-Earth.

Does LOTR Gollum have a release date yet?

The game was originally set for a 2021 release but has since been delayed into 2022.

No specific release has been announced yet, but the Steam description for the game suggests that Gollum is simply “lurking until the time is right.”

The Lord of the Rings Gollum trailer

Shown off at the 2021 version of The Game Awards, the story trailer for Gollum gives players a look inside the warped mind and split personalities of its nefarious titular character.

Players will make choices throughout the game that reflect either the meek and timid nature of Smeagol or embrace his fierce and cunning counterpart.

The story will play out differently depending on which side is embraced throughout the journey.

The Lord of the Rings Gollum gameplay

Staying true to Tolkien’s vision of the character, the game will see Gollum sneaking and deceiving his way through Middle-Earth.

With a highlight on infusing stealth mechanics with an enhanced movement system, Daedalic hopes to mix discretion and agility in equal parts throughout the game.

The core experience will combine action-adventure with a healthy dose of secrecy as we learn more about Gollum’s journey and his relationship with Sauron’s Ring of Power.

Lord of the Rings Gollum platforms

The game is receiving a wide launch that spans across both old and new-gen consoles as well as PC.

This means players can expect a simultaneous launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

There you have it! That’s everything there is to know about The Lord of the Rings Gollum at this time.

