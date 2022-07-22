LoL Worlds 2022: Dates, locations, seeding

Meg Kay . 1 hour ago

Here’s everything we know about the 2022 League of Legends World Championship – including, dates, cities, and regional seeding.

We’re still a while away from Worlds 2022, but more and more details are starting to come out about the event, which will take place in multiple cities across North America.

The LCL will not send a representative to Worlds 2022

LEC granted a fourth seed for the second time in Worlds history

Semifinals moved from Toronto, Canada to Atlanta, Georgia due to Visa issues

Worlds is the single biggest event in the League of Legends calendar – and this year, it’s going on the road. Each leg of the tournament will take place in a different city, making it the first Worlds to have a full in-person audience capacity at every stage of the competition since Worlds 2019.

Riot Games The Worlds championship will finally be returning to arenas packed full of fans after three years of reduced capacity events.

Worlds is coming to North America in 2022, for the first time since 2016. The tournament will take place across four major cities in NA – and fans will be present every step of the way, after Riot were able to successfully conduct MSI 2022 with a full stadium audience.

The semifinals, originally set to take place in Toronto, Canada, were moved to Atlanta, Georgia due to ongoing concerns around the ability to secure player Visas.

On July 21, Riot released the final dates for each stage of the tournament, which will run as follows:

Play-ins: Sept. 29 – Oct. 4 Arena Esports Stadium at Artz Pedregal – Mexico City, Mexico

Groups: Oct. 7-10/Oct. 13-16 Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York City

Quarterfinals: Oct. 20-23 Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York City

Semifinals: Oct. 29-30 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia

Finals: Nov. 5 Chase Center – San Francisco, California



LoL Worlds 2022: Seeding and all qualified teams

Riot Games Will we see the return of reigning World Champions Edward Gaming to Worlds 2022?

24 teams from 11 regions across the world will battle it out at Worlds 2022. With the LCL unable to send a representative to the tournament this year, their seed has been given to the LEC– making it the only major region to have two representatives in the play-in stage.

The top twelve qualifying teams at the tournament will advance straight to the group stage. The remaining twelve will battle their way through the play-in stage for a chance to snatch one of the four remaining group stage spots available.

You can find the full list of teams who have qualified for Worlds already below. This will be updated as all the regional qualifiers wrap up in September.