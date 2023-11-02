LEGO-style Lord of the Rings tower on sale at historic lowest-ever price

Amazon’s Lego deals are heating up, and this Lego-style Lord of the Rings tower is being offered for its cheapest-ever price. The Lord of the Rings building kit from Bibiblock is at its cheapest-ever price today.

As one of the most iconic images in The Lord of the Rings, Sauron’s dark tower is burned into the minds of fantasy fans worldwide. Now, Amazon is offering a Lego-style recreation of the tower for you to build. Debuting at its highest price of $42 dollars back in August, this product has dropped an incredible 30% to its current sale price of $25.19.

If you pick the Lord of the Rings tower up from Amazon right now, you’ll be saving $17, almost half the tower’s usual price. This is the first time that the Lord of the Rings tower has received such a steep discount, with a price that’s yet to be beaten. and you’ll want to grab one now in time for the holidays.

Bibilock

Bibilock has done an exceptional job recreating Sauron’s dark tower in all its fine details, complete with spires, gates, and even the menacing eye watching over all. Built as if from Mordor’s jutting black stone, the Tower comes complete with a storybook base, as though it has leaped right out of the pages of Tolkien’s work.

At 929 pieces, the Lord of the Rings tower is suited to older builders, being recommended for ages 12 and up. Whether for adult Lord of the Rings fans or younger members of the family, this tower can serve as an excellent building exercise or room decoration.

Lord of the Rings fans will want to jump on this Lego-style deal as soon as possible, as even sales must pass.

