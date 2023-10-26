The LEGO Starry Night set is down to its historic lowest-ever price

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the LEGO Van Gogh Starry Night for the cheapest price yet.

If you’re a LEGO fan who loves artwork then you won’t want to miss this deal which sees the LEGO Starry Night set down heavily reduced today. It’s available today for only $136 (was $170) for 20% off. That works out to a full $34 knocked off the sticker price for a rate that’s never been beaten.

This is the first time that the LEGO Starry Night set has been discounted at the world’s largest online retailer, breaking from its MSRP for the first time. Don’t miss your chance to get what could be considered one of the best LEGO sets for adults for an amazing price today.

The LEGO Starry Night set is a little on the complicated side for adults who are art lovers after a challenging build process and exceptional wall piece. Comprised of 2316 pieces, it isn’t a shock that this set carries an 18+ rating. However, given the granular nature of the detailing found within the LEGO painting, it certainly tracks.

What makes this set unique is the fact that you aren’t just recreating a famous piece of artwork along a flat 2D plain. That’s because the LEGO Starry Night has some serious dimension to it, as you’ll design a layered background and foreground elements that give the creation depth.

A neat touch is that the set also includes a minifig of Vincent Van Gogh himself painting a diminutive version on an adjustable display arm which adds charm to the piece. We’re particularly fond of how the swirly brushstrokes are envisioned with the strange, warping LEGO unique pieces used in ingenious ways.

The Starry Night was created by Van Gogh in June 1889 and is an oil-on-oil canvas painting depicting the view had while held within the Saint-Rémy-de-Provence asylum. It is considered among his best and most well-known pieces, which is currently being housed in the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York.

