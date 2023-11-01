These Minecraft LEGO sets receive first-ever price cut for lowest-ever price today

Don’t miss these LEGO Minecraft deals at the cheapest prices to date.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering many LEGO Minecraft sets at their historic lowest-ever prices today. Don’t miss your opportunity to pick up some of the best LEGO gaming sets and some of the best LEGO sets for kids at unbeatable prices.

The biggest discount of the LEGO Minecraft deals is reserved for the LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set which is retailing right now for only $24.49 (was $35) for a massive 30% off the MSRP. Specifically, that’s a full $10.51 off the mid-range set for the historic lowest-ever price.

This is the first time the LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set has sold before its sticker price, so don’t miss your opportunity to bag a bargain here. The Nether Bastion set recreates the endgame from Minecraft and includes a Nether Adventurer decked out in iron armor with Piglins, a Strider, and a Magma Cube to contend with.

LEGO

There are larger LEGO Minecraft sets on sale as well. The LEGO Minecraft The Deep Dark Battle Set is down to only $52 (was $65) for 20% / $13 off the MSRP. This is the only time where this large-scale playset has received any price cut, making today’s ideal an ideal opportunity to pick it up without breaking the bank.

The Deep Dark Battle Set comprises 584 pieces and recreates a watery underground biome with a Minecraft adventurer and an Arbalest knight to go up against. There are many city locations which fans of the game will be familiar with. There’s even functionality to make the warden rise and explode the TNT block for kinetic action perfect for kids who want the physicality of the game to come to life.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

LEGO

One of the most iconic Minecraft items is the diamond sword, billed as the ultimate reward for hours of effective crafting in the game. Now, this item, and many established heroes and villains are represented in the LEGO Minecraft The Sword Outpost set which is down to only $35.99 (was $45) for 20% / $9 off. This is also the first price cut, too.

The Sword outpost includes a Sentinel Solider, a Guardian Warrior, and mobs such as the fearsome exploding Creeper, a frightful crossbow-wielding skeleton, and a pig for good measure. What’s more, there are details such as a water elevator and grassy biome for one of the more recognizable sets to date.

LEGO

The LEGO Minecraft Skeleton Dungeon Set is also at the lowest-ever price of only $27.99 (was $35) for 20% off the sticker price. This set includes not only Steve decked out in golden armor armed with a crossbow and iron pickaxe, but also a horde of skeletons to take on.

The biome starts green and grassy but gets dark and grey as your kid adventures down below to subterranean territories. There’s even a mob spawner and a water elevator for subtler details which experienced Minecraft fans will know how to tackle.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.