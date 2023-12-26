LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster gets huge discount at Walmart 

Thought Walmart has stopped having great savings on LEGO now that Christmas is over? Then think again, as Walmart is offering the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster at a huge discount.

Ever wanted to enter the Age of Ultron? Well, why not do so in style? Style (or fashion, for that matter) is, of course, subjective. However, dressed in Iron Man’s Hulkbuster MK44, upon arrival, you will undoubtedly make an entrance.

In addition, were Bruce Banner to get out of hand (you know, go all Hulk on on everyone), Tony Stark’s modular suit of armor will help you restrain ol’ “Jolly Green”. Indeed, that’s why the Hulkbuster suit was created – it is in the name, no less.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Marvel Hulbuster model features an array of authentic details reminiscent of the original. The brick-built Hulkbuster is finished in the real-life (well, in the Marvel Universe) signature dark red, replete with gold-colored plates.

There is no doubt that this set will look great when displayed in your home or the living quarters of the Avengers Tower (not the LEGO version, mind you, as the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster is huge).

LEGO

Designed for Marvel fanatics aged 18 and up, the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster is the largest LEGO mech set yet. The kit comprises of 4049 bricks. It measures 20.5 inches tall, 18.5 inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches deep. Considering this, and its eye-catching color scheme, it’s a spectacular centerpiece.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But that’s not all. Many more movie-accurate elements to this set will make it a sure-fire conversation starter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This LEGO mech features a trio of light-up arc reactors, located in each hand and on the model’s chest (the kit contains three light bricks). There are also glow-in-the-dark elements on the replica’s knees.

In addition, the set features an opening cockpit with space for the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure. You will have to buy the latter separately, though. In addition, LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure will be discontinued at the end of the year. Indeed, you only have a few days left to grab this set. But don’t worry. We have added where you can buy it, alongside the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster set, below.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the set does include a minifigure of Tony Stark, replete with his Mark 43 suit and tools. So that’s cool.

If you missed out on grabbing the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster set when it was discounted to its all-time lowest price a month ago, don’t worry. The deal Walmart is currently offering is still commendable. Yup, Walmart has cut the price of this kit by $137.99 to $412. So, if you don’t have it yet or want to spoil a fellow Marvel fan in your life, now is the time.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.