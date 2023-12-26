What If: Who voices Tony Stark?

What If Season 2 sees the return of Tony Stark to the MCU – but who voices Iron Man in the Disney Plus series?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s dominance was ignited with four words, declared indelibly by Robert Downey Jr: “I am Iron Man.”

The star’s casting as the franchise’s de facto lead was considered a risk at the time, but it proved to be perhaps the single greatest decision since its launch in 2008. His tenure in the suit culminated in Avengers: Endgame, where he nabbed Thanos’ Infinity Stones and snapped him to ash for the good of the universe – and sacrificed himself in the process.

However, when it comes to the multiverse, nobody is truly gone – as evidenced by What If Season 2‘s latest crop of alternate realities and the return of Tony Stark.

Who voices Tony Stark / Iron Man in What If Season 2?

Tony Stark is voiced by Mick Wingert in What If Season 2.

Wingert’s version of Iron Man appears in two episodes in the second season: Episode 3 (‘What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas’) and Episode 4 (‘What If… Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster’). He also voiced the character in Season 1, credited in four episodes.

While several actors have reprised their roles in the animated series, such as Karen Gillan as Nebula and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, other characters have been recast. This is likely on account of scheduling conflicts and/or budget constraints for the big-ticket stars.

In an interview with DiscussingFilm, Wingert (who’s also appeared in Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny and Arcane) said: “I love playing Tony Stark/Iron Man. To be honest, my opportunity to play him came out of the right risk-taking in the audition meeting the perfect opportunity to get into the Marvel Animation family.

“Full disclosure: I was only ever a marginal Iron Man fan as a kid. While I liked the idea of the suit, I had no idea who Tony Stark really was growing up. I know, it’s sacrilege – but bear with me… then Robert Downey, Jr. immortalized the character on screen in 2008 – and for the first time I ‘got’ Tony Stark.

“Robert Downey, Jr’s performance was, in my mind, the DEFINITIVE Iron Man. So, when the chance to play the animated version came around in the form of a direct-to-video project called Marvel Superheroes Frost Fight, I really wanted to try to bring that RDJ essence to the read when I created my audition.

“Thankfully for me, the higher-ups at Marvel animation really liked what I did for the character and invited me into the fold to lend my vocal performance to him in both the direct-to-video project and some other assorted pieces, at which point, I was brought in to voice him regularly.”

What If Season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus now.