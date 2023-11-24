LEGO Friends Apartments price plummets by 20% in Black Friday deal

The official LEGO Store offers a great saving on the LEGO Friends Apartments in their Black Friday sale event.

LEGO has kicked off its Black Friday event in a friendly fashion with the LEGO Friends Apartments in time for the holiday season. Any fan of the Friends series will want to pick up this set in time for the holiday season.

Save on the LEGO Friends Apartments at the LEGO Store

The LEGO Store is offering a saving of 20%, that’s $36 off, of the LEGO Friends Apartments for their Black Friday event lasting until November 27.

LEGO

Containing 2,048 pieces, this LEGO set makes up both Friends Apartments with seven minifigures, including Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and the infamous Janice. This set is at a bargain price of just $143.99.

Recreate classic Friends moments that take place within the apartment. From the gang poking Ugly Naked Guy with the Giant Poking Device to Joey wearing everything Chandler owns to Pheobe’s dollhouse catching fire to eating delicious cheesecake off of the hallway floor. We could go on.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

With the large cast of minifigures in tow, the display possibilities of this set are virtually endless, making it perfect for any Friends fan this holiday season.

Older LEGO enthusiasts and Friends fans would love this set as a gift this holiday season. It’s a fitting tribute to the late Friends Actor Matthew Perry, who blessed our screens with endless laughter as Chandler Bing.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.