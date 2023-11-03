The LEGO Disney Pixar Up House is selling for its historic lowest-ever price

Fans of the Disney Pixar classic Up won’t want to miss this LEGO deal today.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the historic lowest-ever price on the LEGO Disney Pixar Up House set as it’s selling for only $47.99 (was $60) for 20% off the MSRP. Specifically, that’s a full $13 knocked off the sticker price for a rate that’s yet to be beaten.

While it’s not the first time we’ve seen the LEGO Disney Pixar Up House selling for this price, it’s a noteworthy LEGO deal because it’s the first time the set has enjoyed any major discounts. The rate has fluctuated minorly over the summer, making now an ideal time to invest in what could be considered one of the best LEGO sets for Disney fans.

Few animated movies have the stellar critical reception or instant recognizability of Disney Pixar’s Up. The 2008 flick follows the story of Carl Fredricksen in his mission to fulfill his late wife’s dream. This is achieved in part by attaching a ton of balloons to his home in the hopes of arriving at Paradise Falls. His home and the many assorted balloons are faithfully recreated in this set complete with boy scout turned accidental stowaway Russell and talking dog Dug, too.

Comprised of 598 pieces, this colorful LEGO set recreates the house alongside a corner of the garden to be displayed showing the moment before take-off that happens early into the film. It’s rated for ages nine and up, so it could be considered one of the best LEGO sets for kids or even one of the best LEGO sets for adults if you grew up when the movie was new.

