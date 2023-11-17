Gaming

Amazon offer great deals on LEGO Flowers for Black Friday

Tristan Stringer
LEGO

In the cold white of winter, give the gift of colorful LEGO Flowers from Amazon this holiday season to brighten up this chilly time of year.

Brighten up your homestead with sets of beautiful LEGO Flowers this holiday season with Amazon’s great Black Friday discounts on LEGO sets.

Buy LEGO Icons Orchid – 10311 on Amazon
LEGO

Say it with flowers with the LEGO Icons Orchid set. With 608 pieces, including the beautiful blooming flowers and a plant pot to house them all inside, Amazon offers an incredible 20% off this set during its Black Friday sales event.

Buy LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet – 10313 on Amazon
LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet

During the Amazon Black Friday event, you can save 20% on the LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet. Full of 939 colorful pieces, this set would make a great gift this holiday season.

If you’re looking for a new gift for the adult LEGO fan in your life, look no futher than the recently revealed LEGO Icons Orient Express Train set.

Buy LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet – 10280 on Amazon
LEGO flowersLEGO

Getting a fresh bouquet of flowers in the heart of winter is challenging. Thankfully, Amazon offers a solution with a Black Friday saving of 20% on the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet set.

Buy LEGO Icons Succulents – 10309 on Amazon
LEGO Icons Succulents

Amazon offers a 20% discount on the LEGO Icons Succulents set this Black Friday. Containing 771 pieces and a variety of plantlife, you’ll know that’s a succulent bargain.

Buy LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree – 10281 on Amazon
Bonsai tree Lego setLego / Amazon

Save 20% on the LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree set this Black Friday from Amazon. This set contains 878 pieces and comes with an option to change from calm green leaves to beautiful pink cherry blossoms.

Buy LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece – 10314 on Amazon
LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece

Save 20% on the lovely LEGO Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece. At 812 pieces, it does its job as a great centerpiece all year round.

Those are all Amazon’s Black Friday deals on LEGO Flowers for now. If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub to find the best gift at an affordable price this holiday season.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

