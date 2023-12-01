LEGO Atari 2600 is 20% off at Best Buy for a killer retro deal

Pay respects to the grandaddy of video games with the LEGO Atari 2600, on offer from Best Buy during their winter sale.

Older video game fans will remember the Atari 2600 with fond memories of the early days of gaming when you could count the pixels on the screen. Nowadays, we have a game that crossovers with LEGO galore, be it with Sonic the Hedgehog or the upcoming Fortnite collaboration.

LEGO revel in the nostalgia with the LEGO Icons Atari 2600 set, perfect for the mature LEGO enthusiast in your life. Much like the real Atari 2600 this set may be retiring soon, thankfully Best Buy have special offer on it before it’s gone.

Save on LEGO Atari 2600 at Best Buy

Best Buy are offering a 20% discount on the LEGO Atari 2600 set as a part of their winter sale, reducing the price by $48 down from $239.99 to $191.99.

LEGO Icons Atari 2600 – 10306

The LEGO Icons Atari 2600 set contains 2,532 pieces that make up the console, cartridges, and joystick. A small “wooden” shelf for the games, and miniature models representing the games themselves. The set also comes with a small build of a minifigure playing with his own Atari 2600.

The set comes with three replica game cartridges: Asteroids, Centipede, and Adventure. This is back when games were so basic and straightforward that they just needed one word for the title. That and they had to fit on the small side of the cartridges.

