LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty hits all-time low price at Amazon  

Amazon is continuing to offer great savings on LEGO sets. The LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty is now available for an awesome deal at Amazon.

Dedicated in 1886, the Statue of Liberty is one of the most iconic sculptures in the world. As such, it has become a popular tourist attraction. We do mean popular. Around 4.4 million people visit this colossal neoclassical statue of Libertas, the Roman goddess of liberty, every year.

The LEGO-reimagined version of Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi’s copper sculpture looks beautiful. Indeed, America’s symbol of freedom was designed by a French sculptor, with Gustave Eiffel (yes, the civil engineer responsible for the Eiffel Tower) building the metal framework.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO

Finished in a sand-green and beige color scheme, the LEGO Architecture model features several authentic details reminiscent of the original Lady Liberty. The brick-built sculpture features the golden torch she holds above her head in her right hand, and, in her left hand, the tabula ansata. The seven-ray crown is also present.

In addition, the LEGO replica has been so designed that the bricks recreate the flowing movement of her robe. The kit also features columned balconies, broken shackles, and an intricately designed pedestal.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, the kit comes with a booklet, which contains information about the Statue of Liberty’s history, architecture, and design.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

LEGO

Comprising of 1685 pieces, the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set measures 17 inches tall, five inches wide, and five inches deep. The set was designed for architecture aficionados aged 16 and up. Amazon has discounted this set by 21% to $94.70.

If you have ever dreamed about visiting the Statue of Liberty, or have, and want to relive the memories made upon your visit, this is the LEGO Architecture set for you. The LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty will make for a great display piece in your home or office, whether positioned as a centrepiece or next to your existing LEGO Architecture kits.

Article continues after ad

In addition, if you don’t want to miss out on completing your LEGO Architecture collection, it is best to grab the LEGO Architecture The White House sooner, rather than later. This kit will be retiring at the end of 2023. We have added where you can buy this kit below.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.