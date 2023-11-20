LEGO Alpine Lodge: Where to buy this year’s cozy holiday exclusive

Own a small Christmas getaway with the LEGO Alpine Lodge this holiday season, selling exclusively at the LEGO store.

Trying to get away for the holidays can be a hassle and can rarely be pulled off without a hitch. We can, however, offer an option for the next best thing with the LEGO Alpine Lodge. These holiday-themed sets get released every year, and this time around, it’s an absolute treat.

You can build this peaceful winter retreat, which looks utterly fantastic, and contains all manner of interesting elements and minifigures.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Alpine Lodge set

This is a LEGO store-exclusive set, meaning that you can only get them from the official shop, or in-store. The LEGO Icons Alpine Lodge contains 1,517 pieces and five minifigures, including a family of three staying with the elderly owners of the lodge.

Article continues after ad

The lodge houses a fireplace for the minifigures to warm themselves after a day of snow-filled fun, a balcony to watch the snowfall, upstairs sleeping accommodation, and a bed in the candlelit attic.

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Alpine Lodge set includes the lodge itself, a chilly outhouse, and a snowmobile with a sled trailer to carry a fresh tree back to the lodge.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The only thing as cool as a snowy mountain lodge is a K-pop boy band; the LEGO BTS Dynamite set is being sold at an all-time low price.

There is also a small frozen pond to try your hand at ice skating or play ice hockey on. Don’t worry; there’s a small dock to lower yourself down onto the ice.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The LEGO Icons Alpine Lodge is available to order exclusively from the LEGO store with an asking price of $99.99.

If you’re looking to save on LEGO this holiday season check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub to get the best prices from selected retailers.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.