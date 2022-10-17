League & Valorant get fresh dev help with Riot Games’ new Sydney studio

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Riot Games has officially confirmed its acquisition of the Wargaming Sydney studio which is now turning into Riot Sydney and will serve to assist with League of Legends, Valorant, and other tech development.

As of October 17, 2022, Riot Games has confirmed its new studio after the acquisition of Wargaming Sydney, turning it instead into Riot Sydney.

Before becoming Riot Sydney, Wargaming was one of the largest development studios in Australia and is the company responsible for working on popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Now, they will be using their MMO skills to help augment hugely played games like League of Legends.

Riot Sydney will assist on League of Legends, Valorant and more

Riot Games With Riot Games’ acquisition of Wargaming Sydney, many popular games will get the touch of a combined creative team.

In conjunction with Riot Games, Riot Sydney will work closely on popular Riot games like League of Legends and Valorant, as well as having a hand in plenty of the tech development side within the successful company.

When describing the decision, Riot Games explained that “The newly established Riot Sydney will use their considerable expertise to further augment the League of Legends, VALORANT, and tech teams at Riot.” meaning more creators will be working on the games many know and love.

Upon the finalization of the acquisition, the Head of Development for Riot Sydney expressed his excitement to join Riot Games, stating the team “can’t wait to bring our expertise in global development to the respective teams.”

The company then continued on to explain that the team is excited to join Riot and are all dedicated to “help deliver amazing experiences to players.”

The acquisition come only a few days before the Valorant episode 5, act 3 is released and a large patch is set to be released in November for League of Legends, this acquisition will likely start impacting the titles in their next patches and updates.