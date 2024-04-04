Gaming

Is there fall damage in Content Warning?

Liam Ho
Content Warning steam imageLandfall

Content Warning has exploded onto the gaming scene as the hot new hit where players get famous or die trying, but can they die from a long fall?

Content Warning has swiftly become one of the most popular games on the market. The mixture of horror elements with goofy multiplayer gameplay has players coming back for more and more.

The title has amassed a huge following already, benefitting hugely from players sharing their hilarious and horrific clips online, bolstering the game in the top 15 games on Steam.

Content Warning sees players descend into the depths with a camera in hand, trying to capture as much footage of scary things without dying. But one of the scariest enemies might not be what you expect, so can you die from fall damage in Content Warning?

Does Content Warning have fall damage?

Content Warning does not have fall damage. This is fortunate for those who love to swing around using the game’s janky physics or run and jump off of ledges into the unknowing abyss.

Take a warning though, just because the game doesn’t have fall damage, doesn’t mean you won’t immediately fall prey to the creatures that lurk below.

With that being said, falling off of ledges may be a good way to dodge any enemies chasing you, and since you won’t take damage, it may sometimes be worth the risk.

About The Author

Liam Ho

Liam is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team covering all things gaming with an emphasis on MMOs like Destiny and FFXIV along with MOBAs like League. He started writing while at university for a Bachelor’s degree in Media and has experience writing for GGRecon and GameRant. You can contact Liam at liam.ho@dexerto.com or on Twitter at @MusicalityLH.

