Is there fall damage in Content Warning?

Content Warning has exploded onto the gaming scene as the hot new hit where players get famous or die trying, but can they die from a long fall?

Content Warning has swiftly become one of the most popular games on the market. The mixture of horror elements with goofy multiplayer gameplay has players coming back for more and more.

The title has amassed a huge following already, benefitting hugely from players sharing their hilarious and horrific clips online, bolstering the game in the top 15 games on Steam.

Content Warning sees players descend into the depths with a camera in hand, trying to capture as much footage of scary things without dying. But one of the scariest enemies might not be what you expect, so can you die from fall damage in Content Warning?

Does Content Warning have fall damage?

Content Warning does not have fall damage. This is fortunate for those who love to swing around using the game’s janky physics or run and jump off of ledges into the unknowing abyss.

Take a warning though, just because the game doesn’t have fall damage, doesn’t mean you won’t immediately fall prey to the creatures that lurk below.

With that being said, falling off of ledges may be a good way to dodge any enemies chasing you, and since you won’t take damage, it may sometimes be worth the risk.