Is GTA coming to mobile? Take-Two’s Zynga deal sparks rumors

With Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two’s acquisition of mobile game developers Zynga, fans are anticipating a GTA mobile release. Here is everything we know.

Over the years, classic Grand Theft Auto titles like Vice City have had mobile adaptations but newer games have been lacking. Though, that could all be changing.

In January 2022, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive acquired mobile game developing studio Zynga – most known for their popular RPG simulation game FarmVille and Zynga Poker.

The $12.7B acquisition by Take-Two will be the publisher’s pathway to releasing their world-known franchises like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Borderlands on a mobile port. However, that begs the question, is GTA coming to mobile?

Is GTA coming to mobile?

An investor presentation from Take-Two’s CEO Strauss Zelnick revealed that with Zynga, opportunities to bring titles including Rockstar’s most famous IP Grand Theft Auto to a mobile platform could be explored.

During the presentation, Take-Two’s portfolio of iconic console and PC properties including GTA, and many more titles were showcased as examples of what Zygna could help bring to mobile.

“Perhaps most importantly we have the ability from both a development and a publishing point of view to optimize the creation of new titles; new titles based on Take-Two’s core intellectual property,” said Zelnick. “We believe we have the best collection of console and PC intellectual property in the interactive entertainment business and it’s basically nearly entirely un-exploited from mobile and free-to-play around the world.”

If GTA is to be released on mobile, it’ll be a while before we see it, as the collaboration is still “early days” according to the CEO during a Q&A section of the presentation. The Take-Two CEO also didn’t specifically mention which games would be considered for a release, though.

Grand Theft Auto’s hype continues to rise as a new report claims that Rockstar Games is gearing up to release the highly-anticipated GTA 6 in 2024, 11 years after its predecessor’s release.

A mobile release for the new installment of the world-famous IP would undoubtedly be a huge hit for Take-Two.