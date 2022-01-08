GTA 6 is Rockstar’s only next-gen release according to insider

A Rockstar Games analyst believes GTA 6 will be the only new game that the developers release on this generation of consoles, but there’s no telling when it’ll come.
For a few years now, Grand Theft Auto fans have been hopeful that Rockstar would finally announce and release the long-awaited follow-up game to GTA 5. However, the wait for GTA 6 goes on.
The iconic game developers have yet to even acknowledge if GTA 6 is in development, and fans have been left asking supposed leakers and insiders for information about what’s going on.
Some reliable sources believe that 2022 will finally be the year that GTA 6 is announced, even if the release is still a bit further away. On top of that, it might be the only new next-gen title that Rockstar releases.
It comes from gaming analyst AccNgt, who previously shed some light on the development of GTA 6, noting that fans should be “really worried” if the game is announced in early 2022.
Well, during their January 7 Q&A on Twitter, AccNgt again offered some insight into how Rockstar are operating, fielding a question about just how many games they’ll be dropping for this current crop of new consoles.
“If we are talking about new games, then I think only GTA 6 will be released,” they said. Though, there is no insight into when we might hear about the game or when exactly when we can expect to finally play it.
@Zerkhov
How many games should we expect from Rockstar this gen?
If we are talking about new games, then I think only GTA 6 will be released
— AccountNGT (@AccNgt) January 7, 2022
What it is, really, is bad news for anyone hoping to be able to play Bully 2 or even hoping for a fresh new franchise from the iconic game devs.
There have been rumors that Rockstar has started development on a follow-up to the 2006 release, but ultimately scrapped it on a few occasions – even potentially taking planned features and using them elsewhere.
We’ll have to wait and see what happens as 2022 progresses, but GTA fans are desperate for GTA 6.