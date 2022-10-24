Is Football Manager 2023 Touch on iPad? FM23 Touch release date & more

Football Manager 2023 will mark the franchise’s return to iPad after a year away as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. So, here’s what you need to know about it’s release date on Apple Arcade and everything else.

When Football Manager – or Championship Manager to those of a certain age – first really started booming in popularity, you could only really play it on a PC. Though, over the years, things have changed.

A failed experiment with FM 2006 saw the console version of the game scrapped for over a decade, but it did lead to the creation of FM Mobile, as well as FM Touch. These versions have been available for iOS and Android previously, before being available on Xbox through Gamepass.

With FM 2022, Sports Interactive made the popular Touch version exclusive to Nintendo Switch, locking out longtime iPad players. Though, that’s changing with FM23.

Is Football Manager 23 Touch on iOS & Apple Arcade?

That’s right, after a year away from iPad and other devices, Football Manager 2023 Touch will be returning and is no longer a Switch exclusive.

It’ll now be available through Apple Arcade, meaning you’ll be able to play Touch on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

This return will also see iPhone users given the chance to, finally, see the 3D match engine for the first time. Yes, you’ll no longer have to imagine just how good of a header that your dot scored. You’ll actually be able to see it!

In terms of a release date, FM23 Touch is expected to release on Apple Arcade on November 8. That falls in line with the other versions, even though they are currently in beta on PC and the like.

There, of course, could always be a delay to the release for one reason or another, so it’s best to use the notification system on Apple’s app store to stay in the loop.

Screenshot via Apple Football Manager 23 Touch is on Apple Arcade from November 8.

Once it does release, you’ll need a team to take to glory. If you haven’t already settled on your hometown team, then you may want to take a look at someone with a bigger transfer budget.

Whoever you choose to manage, we wish you the best of luck dealing with modern footballers and expectant fans. You’re going to need it.