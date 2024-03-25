Azur Promilia is an upcoming open world title inspired by Genshin Impact and Palworld, but is it a gacha game?

Azur Promilia is the latest anime game that has both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail players excited. The upcoming title mashes Genshin-style elemental combat and Palworld creature collecting together, while featuring a sprawling open world that’s filled with deadly enemies.

With Azur Promilia preregistrations now live, many players will be wondering whether the upcoming game will feature gacha mechanics. So, to give you the latest information, we’ve covered everything we know about whether Azur Promilia is a gacha game.

Is Azur Promilia a gacha game?

The developers have yet to reveal whether Azur Promilia is a gacha game. However, it’s extremely likely, given that Azure Lane features banners that players could roll on to unlock new characters.

Azur Promilia also heavily focuses on its cast of colorful characters, with gameplay revolving around switching out units to deliver elemental damage to enemies. Fans of Genshin Impact will be familiar with this gameplay, and it looks like HoYoverse’s popular mobile game inspired Azur Promilia.

Animal companions also aid players in battle and farming items, with automation mechanics similar to those seen in Palworld. Whether there will be separate banners for characters, companions, and weapons remains to be seen.

However, we’ll be sure to update this article as and when the developers release more information. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Azur Promilia release hub for all the latest information on the upcoming game.