Insomniac finally responds to massive data breach and Wolverine leaks

Insomniac Games has finally issued a statement on the massive data breach that leaked of their upcoming games.

Earlier this week, Insomniac Games, the developers behind PlayStation’s Spider-Man games and Ratchet & Clank were hacked. Individuals breached company documents, stole sensitive employee data, and took gameplay files.

The group then went after Insomniac and threatened to leak the data unless they were paid a ransom. When Insomniac refused, the hackers spent no time leaking all the gameplay and crucial info about the upcoming titles on the internet.

What followed was social media chaos with fans sharing the Wolverine footage all over the internet. Well, Insomniac has now broken its silence and issued a statement.

Insomniac issues formal response on the data leak situation

Insomniac Games has now posted its thoughts on X surrounding the Wolverine PS5 game leak and the data breach. To begin with they thanked their community for standing by them and supporting them throughout the situation.

The statement goes on to explain how the criminal cyberattack on the studio has taken an emotional toll on the dev team and how they are supporting one another. The statement also reveals that stolen data includes personal information belonging to Insomniac employees, former employees, and individual contractors, alongside the obvious Wolverine game early development details.

Currently, the team has been at work to determine and check the impacted data. However, they ended their statement with a hopeful note and said, “Like Logan, Insomniac is resilient. Marvel’s Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.”

They continued, “We will share official information about Marvel’s Wolverine when the time is right” and ended their statement with a thank you note to the community.

While Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 is still under development at Insomniac Games, you can check out our coverage for similar games by the studio — like the Spider-Man series right here at Dexerto.