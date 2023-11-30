Incredible Star Wars the Mandalorian figure is 24% off & at lowest price

Save 24% on Hasbro’s The Vintage Collection Mandalorian N-1 starfighter vehicle set with carded Mando and Grogu action figures at Amazon.

The Mandalorian’s heavily modified N-1 starfighter seen in Disney’s hit live-action Star Wars series is now one of Hasbro’s coveted The Vintage Collection vehicles.

Capturing the ship’s unique features and battle-worn finishes, the detailed 3.75-inch set also includes an exclusive carded action figure of the Mandalorian along with a tiny Grogu to ride along.

Inspired directly by the vessel’s on-screen appearances, the N-1 starfighter toy perfectly replicates the patched-up and customized craft. In the show, it plays an integral role in transporting our helmeted anti-hero and his tiny green friend on their adventures.

The set complements the ship with a launching projectile, firing blasters, an adjustable display stand, and five series-authentic accessories like Mando’s spear.

The highly-poseable 3.75-inch Mandalorian action figure included wears his signature blaster-proof Beskar armor and comes with a tiny Grogu figure to place in the fighter’s second seat.

The duo looks right at home displayed inside the distinctive starfighter. As part of The Vintage Collection, the set also features classic Kenner branding as an homage to the original 1970s packaging.

Save big on The Mandalorian’s figure set

Amazon currently has The Mandalorian’s N-1 starfighter vehicle and Mandalorian/Grogu action figure set on sale for a 24% savings.

Given the immense popularity of The Mandalorian series, this is the lowest price the collectible toy has reached making it an ideal time for fans to add the iconic ship to their collections. Scoop it up now before the deal blasts off like Mando into hyperspace!

