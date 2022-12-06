Can you play Disney Dreamlight Valley on Mac?

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to enjoy on a plethora of consoles and is only continuing to expand its platforms while in early access – but is Disney Dreamlight Valley available for Mac players? We have all the answers here so you can get right into saving Dreamlight Valley.

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in its early access stage, updates with exciting new content are constantly being introduced to the popular cozy game. One such update includes more than just new content, as it will provide accessibility for two new platforms.

With the game constantly developing and bringing inclusivity for thousands of players, many fans are wondering, can you play Disney Dreamlight Valley on a Mac? We’ve got all the answers here.

Disney / Gameloft

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley available on Mac?

Yes, Disney Dreamlight Valley is now available to enjoy on the Mac, meaning the game is now available on the Steam Deck, PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Mac.

The highly anticipated announcement came through a Twitter post in which, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s developers revealed that the game would be coming to Mac on December 6, 2022.

The release was in line with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second major update which included the new Toy Story realm along with new characters, a Star Path, main quest lines, and new festive recipes to enjoy.

That’s all you need to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley coming to Mac. While waiting for it to install, check out some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

