Immortals of Aveum locks in new release date as devs take extra time to ‘get it right’

Upcoming EA Originals release Immortals of Aveum has pivoted to a new release date in order to ensure a smoother launch experience across all platforms.

Ascendant Studios has announced its debut project is being held back an extra month. Immortals of Aveum will now release on Tuesday, August 22, a mere 33 days behind its original target of July 20.

This ever-so-slight delay comes as a result of feedback from early previews, a statement from Ascendant CEO Bret Robbins outlined. Dexerto was one such outlet invited to an early preview session where, after a few hours of hands-on experience, we came away incredibly eager to play more.

At the time, we questioned Robbins directly on the game’s performance after noticing FPS hitches in the early build. The veteran dev was “confident” in the original launch window, but now, the extra few weeks are being utilized to really “get this right” on day one.

EA / Ascendant Studios Immortals of Aveum is the ambitious debut project from Ascendant Studios.

“The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special,” the June 20 statement reads. “In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd.

“This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right.”

This delay comes on the back of multiple projects under EA’s banner suffering from controversial performance issues upon release. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor devs at Respawn issued an apology for the state of the sequel at launch, while Wild Hearts devs at Koei Tecmo also came under fire for PC problems.

Looking to buck the trend, Robbins assured us during our exclusive sit-down last month that the Immortals team is keenly aware of the discourse at this point in time.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from the community that performance is super important, especially on high-end PCs. Luckily, a lot of us are in that market. We have high-end PCs and we want to make sure that experience is great, so we’re doing everything we can to make sure it’s awesome.”