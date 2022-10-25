Ikonei Island early access review: A rough but delightful adventure

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is currently available in early access on Steam. The 0.2 update has added a wealth of improvements and expansions, giving depth and customization to many aspects of the game.

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is an early access title in development by Snowcastle Games. Set in the same universe as the game Earthlock, players can select one of four young adventurers to explore Ikonei Island, restoring it to it’s former glory. The game sports delightfully colorful 3D graphics and a pleasant soundtrack, as well as many of the key mechanics of popular farming sims.

Ikonei Island also combines combat with strategy, requiring players to solve puzzles on the island instead of simply attacking enemies with brute force. This makes it an excellent option for audiences of any age – especially as most of the puzzles aren’t too difficult to solve.

Similar to games like Coral Island, players will also be able to plant and sell crops, care for animals, and grow a town. This makes it a great pick for fans of the cozy or slice-of-life genres, as well as JRPG players.

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure key details

Price: $15.99 USD

Developer: Snowcastle Games

Current status: Early Access

Platforms: PC via Steam

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure trailer

Ikonei Island is perfect for animal lovers

One of the most outstanding aspects of the 0.2 update of Ikonei Island is the animal companion mechanics. Early in the game, players can begin collecting creatures that will help them on their journeys. One of the first creatures players will encounter is the Longhorn. The adorable hyena/ram hybrid can follow you around, bash large stacks of rocks apart, and clear piles of junk.

However, the creatures must be cared for. As added in the 0.2 updates, each of the player’s companions can be named, fed, and checked in on. They become more powerful the longer they stay with the player, thriving if they receive the proper care. They can even get dirty, requiring a quick dip in the ocean to scrub off the stink.

Snowcastle Games A player travels with their animal companion

Farming on Ikonei Island is simple but detailed

Players will also spend a good deal of time growing crops while building their town on Ikonei Island. The farming mechanics are simple, with players tilling the earth and then planting seeds. These must be watered until they flower. However, the game adds an interesting twist that makes the farming process more complex than some of the farming sims currently available.

In order to get fruit from plants, they must be pollinated while in the flowering stage. This requires the Pollen Bag item. In titles like Coral Island, Story of Seasons, or Stardew Valley, just watering the plants is more than enough to get the job done. However, for those who enjoy a deeper level of farming immersion, this extra detail makes the process more rewarding and interesting.

Stunning visuals but bumpy performance

While Ikonei Island is beautiful, offering different biomes and plenty of colorful locations, the game does currently struggle with a few performance issues at the time of this review. Players will notice that trees seem to stagger as they move around the map, and it isn’t unusual for rainy areas to hang and experience framerate drops.

Snowcastle Games A farm area in Ikonei Island

Additionally, the movement of water on the ocean can be a bit unsettling, and might make some players sensitive to visual motion sickness dizzy. This is due to a slow and repetitive set of tidal and tree movement animations.

Is Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure worth it in early access?

Ikonei Island is worth checking out in early access. The game offers plenty of things to do at a reasonable price. Despite the issues with visual performance – and a few small bugs and glitches – the gameplay is addictive and enjoyable. Additionally, Snowcastle Games has already offered large patches for the game, adding more for players to enjoy.

Ikonei Island is the perfect choice for players of any age and is excellent for those who want an RPG adventure but also enjoy the simple and relaxing gameplay of farming and town management. It is perfectly delightful and feels like a storybook that has come to life.

Dexerto was provided with a PC Steam code of Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure for the purpose of this review.