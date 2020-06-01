How to watch Sony's PS5 reveal event: start time, details, more

Sony is set to formally unveil its take on the ‘Future of Gaming’ with a brand new look at the upcoming PlayStation 5 on June 4. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated June event.

In lieu of a traditional breakdown at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Sony is pushing forward with its own livestream event on June 4. It’s during this 60+ minute show that many developers will also lift the lid on their first next-gen titles.

From global start times to specific details, here’s a rundown on every detail surrounding Sony’s upcoming PS5 broadcast.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15-7tBKVPBA

How to watch the PS5 ‘Future of Gaming’ event

Sony’s livestream is set to kick off at 1PM PDT / 9PM BST / 10PM CEST / on Thursday, June 4. The broadcast is expected to run a “bit more than an hour” according to the latest from Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

Viewers from around the world can tune in on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel and Twitch stream which we’ve embedded below.

What to expect from the PS5 Future of Gaming event

The lengthy broadcast will provide a “first look” at next-gen titles from plenty of renowned developers. However, some of the games on display throughout the event may not be launch titles.

Sony is preparing to unveil games of all size and scope, from “larger” AAA developers to “smaller” indie publishers. Expect a wide assortment of unique reveals.

This livestream might not be the right time for confirmation on a launch price or release date. As the Future of Gaming livestream appears to be solely focused on the games themselves.

Specifications are already out in the wild too. The DualSense controller was revealed on April 8. The next step is clearly to focus on PS5 games at launch and into the future.

From Sony’s 14 first-party studios such as Insomniac Games, to countless third-party studios around the globe, many next-gen games will finally be unveiled on June 4. The wait is on!