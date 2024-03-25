Does Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero have a story mode?

Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero will include a variety of game modes for players to dive into, but is one of them a story mode?

Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero is the next major fighting game to release from the popular anime and manga franchise. The game is set to bring back the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series from the 2000s and 2010s.

As expected, Sparkling Zero will look majorly different from the original three entries given the major time jump between releases. Features such as local co-op and story mode have been a giant talking point amongst the community.

Fans have been left wondering whether or not the new game will include these old-school modes.

Article continues after ad

With that being said, here is everything we know about the Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero story mode, including whether or not the upcoming game will even include one.

Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero story mode details

Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero will in fact include a story mode. Throughout the Budokai Tenkaichi franchise, story mode was a place for fans to relive their favorite moments from the anime series.

Article continues after ad

Taking control of the likes of Goku, Gohan, and Vegeta to take down their biggest enemies and threats such as Frieza and Cell.

The story mode for Sparkling Zero will reportedly include plot points following on from the anime. Focusing largely on all the battles and seasons that were released after Budokai Tenkaichi 3, the most recent addition to the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Given Sparkling Zero will allow players to transform into a Super Saiyan God, the story mode will likely include the Super Saga and the Broly and Cell films.

Be sure to check back in with this guide as we update it with all the latest Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero story mode details.