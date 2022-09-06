How to play The Division Heartland playtest

The Division Heartland is Ubisoft’s new free-to-play entry in the RPG shooter franchise. If you’re eager to play the game soon, here’s how you can join The Division Heartland playtest.

Ubisoft are expanding The Division universe, as their follow up to 2019’s The Division 2 marks a thrilling new chapter for the franchise. The Division Heartland is a fresh multiplayer experience that boasts 45-player PvEvP gameplay and deadly operations for players to embark on alone or together.

The Division Heartland has been shrouded in secrecy, but now, Ubisoft are preparing to unveil it to the world. If you want to get a piece of the action, here’s how you can access The Division Heartland early.

How to access The Division Heartland playtest

The Division Heartland will be available on plenty of platforms and better yet, you can be invited to play it sooner than you think. To make sure you’re ready for duty in The Division Heartland, here’s what you need to do:

Head over to Ubisoft’s official registration site

Select your preferred platform

Click ‘Register’

Create or Log-In with your Ubisoft Connect account You can also use your Facebook, Xbox, PSN or Twitch account

Finish the registration

Once you’ve successfully registered, you’ll receive this confirmation on-screen: “Thank You! Be on the lookout for further communications.”

Ubisoft Players will be facing new threats with friends or alone.

Ubisoft have yet to confirm an official timeframe for their playtest schedule, though we can expect to receive an update in the near future on the heels of Ubisoft Forward on September 10, 2022.

The new Division game will depart further from the previous settings of New York City and Washington D.C, throwing players into a war-torn town in Middle America.

It was initially announced in May 2021, alongside a new mobile game and movie set to star Jake Gyllenhaal from Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber.