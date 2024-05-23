The Disney Lorcana TCG is a ton of fun to play but it can be hard to find people to play with in some cases. Here’s how to play Disney Lorcana online so you’ve always got someone to have a match with.

Disney Lorcana has just seen the launch Ursula’s Return, the fourth set of the TCG and it brings a host of new cards. Of course, that’s not the case everywhere.

Countries like Australia and New Zealand are only just gearing up for the launch of Lorcana with The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, and Into the Inklands set for staggered releases. Luckily, there’s a way to get a preview and some practice.

While the game doesn’t have an official game or digital client, there are still ways to play Lorcana online. Here are the best ones.

How to play Lorcana online against AI with Inktable

Inktable.net

While not the full Lorcana experience, Inktable differs from the other main option for Playing Lorcana online. It’s meant primarily as a training tool that allows new players to bone up on their basics but it’s well-coded and considers all the effects and interactions of the TCG.

The free version gives you access to every available Starter Deck including the newest ones from the Ursula’s Return set. You’re able to select what deck you and your AI opponent play with.

The AI is fairly competent and seems to make logical decisions that you could expect from a real opponent. The trade-off is that you should never expect the unexpected, no misplays or unusual orders of operations remove some of the flavor.

Unique to Inktable is the ability to compete in simulated Sealed and Draft events for Lorcana. It does require subscribing to the Inktable Patreon for the premium version but it can be a good way to practice for in-store Lorcana events.

Play PVP Lorcana online with Pixelborn

Pixelborn is the primary tool used by the Lorcana TCG community to play the game online against human opponents. It has the full library of Lorcana cards available and you can build and save decks right on the app.

Other deckbuilding services like Lorcania and InkcastR also have export options so you can copy and paste your deck codes into Pixelborn from there.

Having access to every single card allows you to test decks against real players in best of one or three modes, before spending money on the more expensive cards.

Pixelborn is a fantastic way to test your mettle when no Lorcana events are happening in your local scene or you don’t have one. The best part is that all the important stuff is available for free but if you want a custom username or cosmetics for your cards, you can sign up to the Pixelborn Patreon.

There’s a little bit of setup involved in importing all the card images but all the materials are available on the Pixelborn website. It also has Android and iOS versions meaning you can use it to play Lorcana on the go with a phone or tablet.

Pixelborn

Now you can decide how you want to play Lorcana online to get as many reps in as possible. Those set championship promo cards won’t win themselves.