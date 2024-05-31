All upcoming Disney Lorcana Sets: Release dates, Set info, more

The Disney Lorcana TCG is about to get a massive update in global availability. Here are the release dates for every upcoming Lorcana Set including the highly anticipated Set 5.

Disney Lorcana is an immensely well-crafted and incredibly popular TCG that combines tight mechanics and a beloved IP. That combination was enough for early adopters to mulch through stock of its first two Sets in Europe and the Americas.

Fortunately, things have stabilized a little with the release of later Sets and more people are trying their hand at Disney Lorcana. The game now looks set to go through a massive boom thanks to a new launch.

Article continues after ad

Lorcana is about to release in Australia and New Zealand with staggered launches of its first four Sets, meaning players overseas may also get a chance to pick up cards they’ve missed. Here’s everything you need to know about the release schedule of upcoming Lorcana Sets including the yet-to-be-revealed Set 5.

Article continues after ad

Contents:

Disney/Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Set 1: The First Chapter release date

The set that started it all was released in most countries all the way back in August of 2023 giving players their first taste of the game. Disney Lorcana Set 1: The First Chapter launches in Australia and New Zealand on June 1, 2024.

The First Chapter has some of the most iconic cards in the game from characters like Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor to fan-favorite Song cards like Be Prepared. While some of the more vanilla cards have fallen out of favor, there are still some competitive staples in this Lorcana Set and you’ll want to get your hands on it.

Article continues after ad

Disney/Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Set 2: Rise of the Floodborn release date

Lorcana’s first expansion shook up the meta when it initially released in November 2023. Disney Lorcana Set 2: Rise of the Floodborn will hit stores in Australia and New Zealand on June 15, 2024.

Rise of the Floodborn showed the creative potential of Lorcana by greatly expanding the roster of powerful Floodborn characters. Ever wonder what it would look like if Jafar transformed himself into a giant mechanical cobra? This Set is how you find out.

Article continues after ad

It also had the honor of introducing the surprisingly horrifying Bucky – Squirrel Squeek Tutor that is terrorizing the current meta. Definitely not one to miss.

Disney/Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Set 3: Into the Inklands release date

The first Lorcana set of 2024 launched in March for most countries. Disney Lorcana Set 3: Into the Inklands will release in Australia and New Zealand on June 29, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Into the Inklands marked the arrival of Locations in Lorcana. Useful cards that offered intriguing effects if players moved their characters there.

Not only could you stack your deck with characters like Simba, Mufasa, and Scar, they could all hang out in the Pride Lands. This set will expand your gameplay options in exciting new ways.

Disney Lorcana Set 4: Ursula’s Return release date

The most recent Set of Lorcana to arrive landed May 31, 2024 for everyone else. Disney Lorcana Set 4: Ursula’s Return will catch Australia and New Zealand up with the rest of the world on July 13, 2024.

Ursula’s Return expands the story of Lorcana by focusing on the titular villain’s menacing schemes. On the tabletop, it introduces powerful new synergies that have finally given us viable theme decks for Magic Brooms and your favorite Heroes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The uniform art style on the Ursula’s Return Enchanted cards also makes this set a collector’s dream. It also introduced Lorcana’s first-ever co-op gameplay format to help introduce newcomers.

Disney Lorcana Set 5 global release date

Disney Lorcana Set 5 will be released globally on August 9, 2024. This marks the first time that players everywhere will have access to the new set at the same time.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the next Lorcana Set as of yet, not even its name. Since launch, the team behind Lorcana has done a pretty good job with the pre-release reveal cycle by showing off tantalizing new cards well ahead of release.

Article continues after ad

Expect to hear more about Disney Lorcana Set 5 soon.

Disney/Ravensburger

That’s the new release schedule for every upcoming Disney Lorcana Set. Now you can kick your Lorcana journey off right.

If you’re looking to get a head start, try checking out our ranking of every Lorcana Starter Deck.