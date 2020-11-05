 How to customize the Xbox Series X and S background - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

How to customize the Xbox Series X and S background

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:01

by James Busby
Xbox Series X and S background
Microsoft / Xbox

Share

xbox series s xbox series x

While you’ll be spending most of your time playing through the Xbox Series X and S titles, you’ll want to customize your background to add a little personal touch. 

The majority of consoles these days allow for a fair amount of customization options, but one that has remained a staple is that of the home screen background. While this luxury was often only left to those on PC, it has now been a staple on consoles for a number of years. As expected, the new consoles both allow players to customize their background. 

However, the process is slightly different from the Xbox One. Whether you’ve just taken an awesome in-game screenshot and wish to display it for all to see or wish to add a personal flair, then our background guide will help you get started when it comes to choosing the perfect background. 

How to customize your background on Xbox Series X and S

Xbox Series X background
Microsoft / Xbox
While the Xbox Series X and S default backgrounds are ok, they do lack that personal touch.

Fortunately, changing your background in the Xbox Series X and S is incredibly simple. Make sure you boot up your console and follow the steps outlined below: 

  1. Sign in to your Microsoft account if your console is not set up to do this automatically.
  2. Press the view button on your controller (two windows icon).
  3. From the Custom Home screen, select My color and background.
  4. Choose either the custom image or screenshot you wish to use. 

As soon as you have selected your image, you’ll be able to see the new picture in the background wherever you enter the home screen.

Should you end up growing tired of your newly uploaded background and wish to change the image, then simply follow the steps above again. 

It’s really as simple as that, so make sure you add a little custom background flare to your Series X or S home menu. 

Racing

Why Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered doesn’t have car customization

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:02

by Kieran Bicknell

Share

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

With the release of the eagerly-anticipated Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered on November 6, 2020, we had the chance to speak to Chris Roberts, Creative Director at Stellar Entertainment, to discuss why car customization was left out of the new game.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit defined an era of cops vs racers in gaming. Alongside Criterion’s sister title Burnout, it gave a generation the chance to experience life on both sides of the law.

Now, Hot Pursuit is remastered and back for 2020, giving a whole new wave of players access to signature features such as AutoLog and the world of Seacrest County.

One thing that did strike us during our review is the lack of new and ‘staple’ features in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. Chris Roberts reveals exactly why this was the case during our interview.

NFS BurnoutPlayers may be disappointed at the lack of car customization in Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Why car customization was omitted from NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered

Despite being an officially ‘Remastered’ title, it is likely many fans would’ve hoped to see some franchise—favorite features included in Hot Pursuit Remastered. Features such as car customization have become a staple part of NFS games, especially since the story often revolves around street racing.

Therefore, it seems like a strange omission from what is being billed as an ‘updated’ Need For Speed title. However, according to Roberts, it’s entirely deliberate, and it was designed this way from the world go.

Chris said that Hot Pursuit Remastered is aiming to stay true to its roots. Describing the process of remastering the 2010 release as “video game archaeology” Roberts said that including features such as modification would not be in keeping with the “pure” and “raw” feeling of the game.

Not only that, but the development team felt that the inclusion of such features would be “tonally jarring” and dissolve just how accessible Hot Pursuit is as a game.

By having such a simple ‘jump in and go’ format to the original game, the team at EA, Criterion, and Stellar wanted to keep this for the 2020 remaster. Therefore, they chose to stick with the theme of “epic drives, epic cars, and epic chases” and keep the game as raw as they could.

NFS HP Mazda RX8Players will soon be able to create their own custom wrap for any vehicles that they own, according to Stellar Entertainment Creative Director Chris Roberts.

Hot Pursuit to receive all-new wrap editor

Despite not featuring the ability to tune or customize your car, Chris did reveal that there is an all-new feature coming soon for the remastered game.

While it still won’t allow for car customization or for vehicles to be tuned in Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, players will soon be able to edit the livery — or ‘wrap’ — on their garage cars. Expect plenty of quirky themes and real-world replicas, as players battle it out for the best livery in their online lobbies.

Details of exactly how the system will work were thin, but Roberts did reveal that the new feature would come in a free post-launch update for Hot Pursuit Remastered.

Of course, we will be keeping you updated with all things Need For Speed Hot Pursuit, so be sure to check back for updates.

 