How to customize the Xbox Series X and S background - Dexerto

While you’ll be spending most of your time playing through the Xbox Series X and S titles, you’ll want to customize your background to add a little personal touch.

The majority of consoles these days allow for a fair amount of customization options, but one that has remained a staple is that of the home screen background. While this luxury was often only left to those on PC, it has now been a staple on consoles for a number of years. As expected, the new consoles both allow players to customize their background.

However, the process is slightly different from the Xbox One. Whether you’ve just taken an awesome in-game screenshot and wish to display it for all to see or wish to add a personal flair, then our background guide will help you get started when it comes to choosing the perfect background.

How to customize your background on Xbox Series X and S

Fortunately, changing your background in the Xbox Series X and S is incredibly simple. Make sure you boot up your console and follow the steps outlined below:

Sign in to your Microsoft account if your console is not set up to do this automatically. Press the view button on your controller (two windows icon). From the Custom Home screen, select My color and background. Choose either the custom image or screenshot you wish to use.

As soon as you have selected your image, you’ll be able to see the new picture in the background wherever you enter the home screen.

Should you end up growing tired of your newly uploaded background and wish to change the image, then simply follow the steps above again.

It’s really as simple as that, so make sure you add a little custom background flare to your Series X or S home menu.