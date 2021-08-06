How to claim Back 4 Blood Twitch drop

Last night Back 4 Blood unleashed its Open Beta, for all to enjoy. Here’s how to claim the Twitch drop.

Turtle Rock Studios have been hard at work on their spiritual Left 4 Dead successor, Back 4 Blood. Announced back in March 2019, their goal is to replicate the same magic Valve helped them capture back in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

Players that are keen to get their cooperative undead fix can do so until Monday, August 9. To participate, players will need to get their hands on a key for their platform of choice.

Luckily for you, we’ve got the details on how to get stuck into some zombified glory.

How to get Back 4 Blood Twitch drop

The Open Beta for Back 4 Blood is spread across PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Regardless of your preference, there is still a good chance of bagging a code.

Twitch has partnered up with Warner Brothers Games to give gamers the opportunity to claim a limited time drop, granting access to the Open Beta.

Here’s how to claim your Back 4 Blood Twitch Drop:

First off, you’ll need to create a WB Games account, if you haven’t done so already. You can get this done over at their official website . Next, connect your Twitch account of choice to your WB Games account. To do this, go to “Account Settings” on the WB portal and click “connect” to activate the Twitch link process. For 60 minutes, watch a Twitch streamer play Back 4 Blood with drops enabled. This will allow you to earn an early access code between August 5 and August 9 at 12PM PST (3PM EST/8PM BST). Once you’ve completed this, you can check your progress via the Twitch Drops homepage. Here you’ll be able to claim your drop. Finally, you can now claim your Open Beta code for your desired platform, on the WB Games portal.

Throwing players in the depths of undead hell, Back 4 Blood aims to recreate those same moments of thrilling terror that captivated fans once before. Between the gruelling campaign and fierce versus mode, Turtle Rock Studios aren’t pulling any punches. Back 4 Blood will be hitting PlayStation, Xbox (Game Pass Day One) and PC on October 12.