How to become a Twitch affiliate - tips & tricks to get affiliate faster - Dexerto

Becoming a Twitch affiliate certainly has its benefits, but getting started can be a little tricky, particularly if you don’t know what steps you need to take. Here’s everything you need to know about becoming a Twitch affiliate fast.

The Twitch Affiliate Program gives content creators the chance to monetize their channel, while also enabling users to work their way towards Twitch Partner. Not only does becoming an affiliate help kickstart your streaming career, but it can also help give you more opportunities for your channel to grow.

Whether you’re a small streamer looking for your big break or just aiming to make some extra money on the side, then you’ll want to become a Twitch affiliate. However, before you even consider monetizing your content, there are a few steps you need to pass.

How to become a Twitch affiliate?

In order to become a Twitch affiliate, you need to first be eligible for the Twitch Affiliate Program. To do this, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Step One: Have at least 500 total minutes broadcast in the last 30 days.

Step Two: Have at least 7 unique broadcast days in the last 30 days.

Step Three: Have an average of 3 concurrent viewers or more over the last 30 days.

Step Four: Have At least 50 Followers.

Once you meet all the above requirements, you will get an invite to join the Twitch Affiliate Program.

You will receive an official email confirming your approval and a message will pop up in the Notification Area in the right corner of twitch.tv.

How to check if you qualify for the Twitch Affiliate Program?

To check your channel’s Twitch affiliate progress, you must follow the instructions:

Step One: Navigate over to the Insights and Achievements section. This can be found on the left of the Creator Dashboard.

Step Two: Check the progress of your Path to Affiliate goals.

Step Three: When your channel qualifies to join the program, simply click on the button that appears on your Path to Affiliate achievement to begin the process.

How to become a Twitch affiliate fast

While the road to becoming a Twitch affiliate may differ from one streamer to the other, there are a few tips you can use to make the process a little faster.

Step One: Stream as much as you can. This tip is arguably the most important as it enables you to easily meet the first two requirements of the Twitch Affiliate Program (steps above), while also making it more likely that viewers will watch your streams.

Step Two: Advertise your streams on social media. A simple link to your stream on Facebook and Twitter can go a long way in getting eyes on your content.

Step Three: Be charismatic. This next step can be a little tricky, especially if you’re not used to putting yourself in the spotlight. However, the best Twitch streamers are often known for their personalities and engaging content. Acknowledging your audience and being approachable can go a long way in getting more followers.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Twitch Affiliate Program and how you can begin monetizing your content. With these simple tips, you’ll make affiliate in no time!