YouTube’s new streaming-focused Partner Program takes aim at Twitch

YouTube has just launched a new Partner Program level that makes it easier for streamers to get monetized on the platform, taking aim at Twitch’s Affiliate Program.

YouTube streaming has grown in popularity over the last couple of years, largely thanks to some of the internet’s biggest creators moving to the Google-owned platform.

In order to become monetized on the platform, YouTube streamers must work towards the goals required to join the YouTube Partner Program.

As of June 13, 2023, however, those focusing on just the live aspect of the site are going to have an easier time meeting those requirements.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov YouTube Gaming has grown over the last few years, with Ludwig, TimTheTatman, DrLupo, and more joining the platform.

YouTube reveals new Partner Program requirements

In a new blog post, YouTube revealed the new level of its Partner Program that gives streamers easier access to monetization on the site.

Here are the requirements for the new streaming-focused YouTube Partner Program:

500 subscribers

3 valid public uploads

3,000 valid public watch hours in the last year OR 3M valid public Shorts views in the last 90 days

Those who meet these requirements will unlock the following features:

Channel memberships

Super Chat

Super Stickers

Super Thanks

Promote your own products with YouTube Shopping

The new YouTube Partner Program goals do not give creators revenue sharing from ads. However, those who reach the new lowered requirements do not have to go through the full YPP application process once they reach the existing criteria — it will be automatically applied.

This change to the YPP comes just days after Twitch sparked backlash after revealing new Branded Content guidelines, an update to multi-streaming rules, and more.