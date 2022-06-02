Horizon Call of the Mountain: PS VR2 gameplay, trailers, everything we know

Horizon Call of the Mountain is set to be one of the first major PlayStation VR2 titles as players will soon be able to immerse in the post-apocalyptic series from a whole new perspective. From a release window to early gameplay details, here’s everything we know.

Hot off the heels of Horizon Forbidden West, yet another exciting journey in Sony’s beloved franchise is already on the… horizon. Excuse the pun.

Rather than another traditional third-person experience, however, Horizon Call of the Mountain is being built from the ground up for the next generation of VR hardware. With an entirely new protagonist, all-new gameplay opportunities, and stunning visuals, there’s plenty to look forward to.

While it’s still early days yet, here’s a full breakdown of everything there is to know about Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Contents:

Does Horizon Call of the Mountain have a release date?

For the time being, Horizon Call of the Mountain does not have a solid release date locked in.

While it’s unclear exactly when the upcoming game may launch, we can make an educated guess based on some recent claims from Sony.

We know for certain that PS VR2 is targeting “20+ major first-party and third-party titles” at launch. As a result, it seems a safe bet that Horizon Call of the Mountain would be on that list, as perhaps the single biggest first-party IP to make the jump into VR.

Although nothing has been formally announced just yet, expect to see Horizon Call of the Mountain launch day and date with PS VR2 in the near future.

Is Horizon Call of the Mountain exclusive to PS VR2?

While nothing has yet been confirmed, it appears as though Horizon Call of the Mountain will launch exclusively on PS VR2.

Having been built specifically for Sony’s new hardware, with all marketing tied directly to the new VR system, it seems almost certain the new Horizon experience will debut on PS VR2. As for what happens after launch, however, is anyone’s guess.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Horizon Zero Dawn, the first entry in the series, reached PC in 2020, three years after its initial launch on PS4. Therefore, there’s a good chance we see Call of the Mountain on various other VR platforms in the years to come. But for now, nothing has been confirmed beyond PS VR2.

Horizon Call of the Mountain trailers

Thus far, we’ve only seen one Horizon Call of the Mountain trailer. The very first teaser arrived on January 5, providing just a short 15-second look at the game in action.

Horizon Call of the Mountain storyline

For the first time in franchise history, players will assume the role of a new protagonist in Horizon Call of the Mountain. While Aloy is confirmed to feature along the way, we’ll be experiencing the narrative “through the eyes of an entirely new character,” devs have confirmed.

Though exactly who we play as and what our objective is, remains to be seen. The title may imply a literal journey up a mountain of sorts, trekking through the wilderness and encountering a range of new friends, foes, and mechanical beasts on the ascent. But we’ll have to wait and see if that is indeed the case when further details emerge.

Horizon Call of the Mountain gameplay details

With just a few seconds of gameplay shown during its reveal, details surrounding the moment to moment of Horizon Call of the Mountain remain scarce.

From the brief glimpse, it appears certain chunks of the experience may function on-rails, as the player is automatically guided towards various destinations. Beyond that, it’s unclear how else we’ll engage with the world.

From crafting various weapons and taking down Machines, to scaling Tallnecks and gliding off into the distance, there’s no telling what may be possible in PS VR2.

Though it’s clear the teams at Guerrilla and Firesprite have every intention of utilizing Sony’s new hardware to the fullest. Thus, it should be safe to expect a new level of engagement through PS VR2’s Sense controllers.

While that’s all we know about Horizon Call of the Mountain for now, we’ll be sure to keep you updated in the coming months as further details emerge.

In the meantime, be sure to brush up on all the latest surrounding a number of the biggest upcoming titles.

