Horizon: Call of the Mountain gameplay shown in PSVR 2 debut

Firesprite and Guerilla Games have revealed the first gameplay trailer for the PSVR2 title Horizon: Call of the Mountain during the June 2 State of Play.

Following a successful launch for Horizon Forbidden West in March, developer Firesprite and Guerilla Games have revealed the next project set in the Horizon universe will be a PSVR2 exclusive.

Now, fans were treated to a gameplay reveal during the June 2 State of Play presentation, showing players exploring the game’s world and wielding a bow to fight machines.

While no release date was revealed during the presentation, Horizon fans can also look forward to some big updates to Horizon Forbidden West later today.

Advertisement

This story is developing…