Horizon: Call of the Mountain gameplay shown in PSVR 2 debut

Firesprite and Guerilla Games have revealed the first gameplay trailer for the PSVR2 title Horizon: Call of the Mountain during the June 2 State of Play.
Following a successful launch for Horizon Forbidden West in March, developer Firesprite and Guerilla Games have revealed the next project set in the Horizon universe will be a PSVR2 exclusive.
Now, fans were treated to a gameplay reveal during the June 2 State of Play presentation, showing players exploring the game’s world and wielding a bow to fight machines.
While no release date was revealed during the presentation, Horizon fans can also look forward to some big updates to Horizon Forbidden West later today.
