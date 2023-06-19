Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding movie: New cast, plot details, everything we know

Hideo Kojima’s innovative open-world exploration game Death Stranding is officially making the leap to the big screen. While it’s still early days yet, here’s everything we know about the post-apocalyptic adaptation coming from one of the industry’s biggest stars.

A few years removed from his explosive debacle with Konami, Kojima returned to the forefront of the gaming world with a bang in 2019 thanks to the debut of new IP Death Stranding. With A-list celebrities taking to the digital realm for the first time like Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Mads Mikkelsen, and an innovative approach to open-world game design, the title was an immediate hit.

Having since gone on to sell millions of copies across both PlayStation and PC, the Japanese auteur is expanding the original release into a full-fledged franchise. A sequel is on the way and now, so too is a live-action film adaptation.

Given Kojima’s adoration of the moving image, it was only a matter of time before he took the next step and he’s set to do so with the Death Stranding universe in focus. From early plot details to a look at those involved, here’s what we know.

Kojima Productions The original Death Stranding followed the story of Sam Bridges, but the movie looks to be venturing in a new direction.

Does the Death Stranding movie have a release date?

For the time being, the Death Stranding movie does not have a release date or even so much as a release window. Given it’s still extremely early days yet, with full production not underway, the adaptation is still a few years out at the very least.

However, it does appear Kojima wants to get the ball rolling right away. Early pre-production is already in motion, according to a report from Deadline, with the crew looking to “fast-track” its way to the big screen.

Who’s involved with the Death Stranding movie? Cast & Production details

Currently, no exact details have been confirmed regarding the adaptation’s cast. However, an early comment from Kojima has teased the film won’t be a direct copy of the first game.

“I’m taking the approach of changing and evolving the world of Death Stranding in a way that suits the film well,” he told IGN. “I made Death Stranding to be a game, and games are games. There’s no real need to turn them into films. So in a way, the Death Stranding movie is taking a direction that nobody has tried before with a movie adaptation of a game.”

As a result, it’s likely the movie won’t feature the same cast as the game, given the story seems to be heading in a new direction. So don’t hold your breath on the likes of Norman Reedus or Mads Mikkelsen in leading roles once again.

As for the production side of things, Kojima himself is obviously set to be involved in a big way. While not sitting in the director’s chair himself, the gaming icon has confirmed he will be “deeply involved” in all stages of development.

“Producing, supervising, plotting, look, design, and content of the film adaptation, just not in charge of directing,” he clarified in a June 18 post on Twitter.

Though he won’t be alone in producing the flick, as Alex Lebovici, best known for his work producing recent horror gem Barbarian, is set to co-produce. Lebovici was chosen for the spot as Kojima seeks a more “arthouse” approach, rather than heading towards an all-out “blockbuster.”

When it comes to a writer, director, or even just any other role in between, all remaining details are still being kept under wraps. So there’s no telling just yet who else will help lead the adaptation. But with Kojima at the helm, he’s sure to carefully pick and choose those guiding the first live-action recreation of his gaming work.

Kojima Productions The Death Stranding movie is set to be more of an ‘arthouse’ project than a big-budget blockbuster.

Will the Death Stranding movie follow the plot of the game?

As referenced above, Kojima himself has come out and said right from the beginning the Death Stranding movie will be something completely fresh. As he’s taking a new approach and trying something “nobody ever has before,” we can expect to see a departure from the 2019 game’s storyline.

While it will undoubtedly be set against the backdrop of the same dystopian world from the original project, it’s safe to assume we’ll follow new characters with different objectives. As Sam Bridges sought to reconnect a fragmented society, Kojima’s new tale could explore a completely different group with their own motivations.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated right here with all the latest as further details emerge surrounding the Death Stranding movie.