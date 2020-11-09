Full Demon's Souls trophy list revealed for PS5 - Dexerto

Souls is coming back in glorious 4K HDR on the PS5, and with it comes a brutal list of PlayStation trophies. Here’s we’ll run through the punishing set of demands and tell you everything you need to know about the Demon’s Souls trophy list.

Trophies are generally not the hardest thing in the world to earn. Many people earn them naturally during the course of the game for doing the story and other easy tasks. But it’s a different proposition altogether when you utter the name of Demon’s Souls.

Tough Bosses, rare equipment, and other stern tests of your willpower will be thrown at you. The Demon’s Souls trophy list is not one to be scoffed at as the platinum trophy was certainly one of the harder ones on the PS3 to achieve, and this will be no different.

Let’s run through the Demon’s Souls trophy list, in full.

Demon’s Souls trophy list

Slayer of Trophies All Trophies Obtained Phalanx’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Phalanx” Tower Knight’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Tower Knight” Penetrator’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Penetrator” False King’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “False King” Armor Spider’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Armor Spider” Flamelurker’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Flamelurker” Dragon God’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Dragon God” Fool’s Idol’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Fool’s Idol” Maneater’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Maneater” Old Monk’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Old Monk” Adjudicator’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Adjudicator” Old Hero’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Old Hero” Storm King’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Storm King” Leechmonger’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Leechmonger” Dirty Colossus’ Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Dirty Colossus” Maiden Astraea’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Maiden Astraea” Return to Form Help a player vanquish a boss Unwelcome Guest Vanquish a player as an invader One Shall Fall Vanquish the Tower Knight without killing any archers Brother-in-Arms Vanquish Penetrator with Biorr Fists of Legend Vanquish Dragon God with the Hands of God Time for Rolling Cross the walkway through the Idol’s volleys of arrows Not Fooled Vanquish the Fool’s Idol without hitting any clones One Shall Stand Vanquish Adjudicator without having him fall down May you be unharmed Vanquish Maiden Astraea without killing Garl Vinland Seekest soul power Embrace the power of the Old One A Dash of Sage Rescue Sage Freke the Visionary Umbasa Rescue Saint Urbain Worthy of the Sword Deliver Makoto to Satsuki Road to Possibilities Give the Searing Demon Soul to Blacksmith Ed One of the few Obtain Istarelle Witch in the Tower Rescue Yuria the Witch Legacy of the Kings Obtain the Northern Regalia Sage’s Trophy All Magic Spells Obtained Saint’s Trophy All Miracles Obtained King of Rings All Rings Obtained

You will need to conquer all bosses, complete the side-quests, and a few other things to call yourself a Demon’s Souls master.

Having the list to hand will be handy for all trophy hunters, knowing what they have to do to fully complete the game’s long list of challenges.

Bluepoint Games are handling the development of the Demon’s Souls remake and it’s expected to launch on November 12, on PS5 platform.