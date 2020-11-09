 Full Demon's Souls trophy list revealed for PS5 - Dexerto
Full Demon’s Souls trophy list revealed for PS5

Published: 9/Nov/2020 14:19

by Andrew Highton
demon's souls trophy list featured image
Bluepoint Games

Demon's Souls

Souls is coming back in glorious 4K HDR on the PS5, and with it comes a brutal list of PlayStation trophies. Here’s we’ll run through the punishing set of demands and tell you everything you need to know about the Demon’s Souls trophy list.

Trophies are generally not the hardest thing in the world to earn. Many people earn them naturally during the course of the game for doing the story and other easy tasks. But it’s a different proposition altogether when you utter the name of Demon’s Souls.

Tough Bosses, rare equipment, and other stern tests of your willpower will be thrown at you. The Demon’s Souls trophy list is not one to be scoffed at as the platinum trophy was certainly one of the harder ones on the PS3 to achieve, and this will be no different.

Let’s run through the Demon’s Souls trophy list, in full.

the youd died screen in demon's souls
Bluepoint Games
Get used to those two words.

Demon’s Souls trophy list

Slayer of Trophies All Trophies Obtained
Phalanx’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Phalanx”
Tower Knight’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Tower Knight”
Penetrator’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Penetrator”
False King’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “False King”
Armor Spider’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Armor Spider”
Flamelurker’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Flamelurker”
Dragon God’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Dragon God”
Fool’s Idol’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Fool’s Idol”
Maneater’s Trophy Slayer of Demon “Maneater”
Old Monk’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Old Monk”
Adjudicator’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Adjudicator”
Old Hero’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Old Hero”
Storm King’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Storm King”
Leechmonger’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Leechmonger”
Dirty Colossus’ Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Dirty Colossus”
Maiden Astraea’s Trophy Slayer of the Demon “Maiden Astraea”
Return to Form Help a player vanquish a boss
Unwelcome Guest Vanquish a player as an invader
One Shall Fall Vanquish the Tower Knight without killing any archers
Brother-in-Arms Vanquish Penetrator with Biorr
Fists of Legend Vanquish Dragon God with the Hands of God
Time for Rolling Cross the walkway through the Idol’s volleys of arrows
Not Fooled Vanquish the Fool’s Idol without hitting any clones
One Shall Stand Vanquish Adjudicator without having him fall down
May you be unharmed Vanquish Maiden Astraea without killing Garl Vinland
Seekest soul power Embrace the power of the Old One
A Dash of Sage Rescue Sage Freke the Visionary
Umbasa Rescue Saint Urbain
Worthy of the Sword Deliver Makoto to Satsuki
Road to Possibilities Give the Searing Demon Soul to Blacksmith Ed
One of the few Obtain Istarelle
Witch in the Tower Rescue Yuria the Witch
Legacy of the Kings Obtain the Northern Regalia
Sage’s Trophy All Magic Spells Obtained
Saint’s Trophy All Miracles Obtained
King of Rings All Rings Obtained

You will need to conquer all bosses, complete the side-quests, and a few other things to call yourself a Demon’s Souls master.

Having the list to hand will be handy for all trophy hunters, knowing what they have to do to fully complete the game’s long list of challenges.

Bluepoint Games are handling the development of the Demon’s Souls remake and it’s expected to launch on November 12, on PS5 platform.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev responds to glitched Season 7 drop location

Published: 9/Nov/2020 14:16

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends developer has taken responsibility for a glitch involving a care package landing outside of the map. A video posted to Reddit shows a player attempting to reach the care package and dying instantly upon landing.

Apex Legends Season 7 is upon us and players are getting to grips with the brand new Olympus map and Legend, Horizon. With so many significant features being introduced this season, it’s understandable a few bugs and glitches will be found.

Well, a video posted to the Apex Legends subreddit shows a glitch involving a care package on the new Olympus map. A player is seen attempting to land on a care package labelled on the map. However, it appears the package has landed in a location that players cannot access. The player then reaches the ground and dies instantly before being able to claim the loot.

A Respawn developer has commented on the thread, taking full responsibility for the glitch.

Apex Legends dev responds to Olympus glitch

A Senior Level Designer on Apex Legends has responded to the video with an apology on the thread: “I’m sorry…this is a bug on my part.”

This open and honest response to a glitch has sparked praise and thanks for the developer from the Apex community. It’s not very often an individual dev addresses the community on a bug and takes responsibility for an in-game issue.

They continued, revealing the reason for the glitch on the Olympus map: “The nav mesh was generated there so the care package believes this is a valid spot.” This explains why the care package is still indicated to players as accessible on the map.

Respawn Entertainment
The glitch is set to be fixed in a future patch.

The dev finalises the comment with an indication of when we can expect a fix for this glitch: “I’ve fixed this locally, but the fix won’t be sent out till a future patch.” Although it’s disappointing this glitch will be around for a while longer, the community appreciated the transparency of the statement.

Overall, It’s great to see Respawn bridging the gap between the community and the creators of the game in this way. It’s an aspect of the games industry that developers and publishers often overlook.